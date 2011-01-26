SUBSCRIBE
MedCath Corporation to Release First Quarter Results

January 26, 2011 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCath Corporation (Nasdaq: MDTH) will issue a press release after the market closes on February 9, 2011 to announce results from its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2010.

MedCath has elected not to host a conference call to review its first fiscal quarter operating results.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused on high acuity services with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease being a primary service offering. MedCath owns an interest in and operates six hospitals with a total of 533 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. In addition, MedCath and its subsidiary MedCath Partners provide services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities.

MedCath Corporation

