ME Therapeutics Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T) (“ME Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of Immuno-Oncology, announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) and has issued 1,555,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $1.00 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $1,555,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $1.50 per Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering (the “Closing”), subject to an acceleration provision whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily trading price of the Shares equals or exceeds $2.00 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Shares may then be traded) for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days in which event the Company may, in its discretion, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of the Closing. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for funding ongoing research and development of the Company’s technology, regulatory review and approvals, potential in-licensing or partnerships, operating expenses, investor relations and other working capital requirements.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities were offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT ME THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is an early stage Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our main focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells in order to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit www.metherapeutics.com and the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering, and the Company’s business plans and research and development activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; and those additional risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

