Mark Peters Assumes Lab Operations Leadership Role for Battelle

Jan. 25, 2021 14:21 UTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle announced today that Mark Peters has assumed the role of Executive Vice President of Laboratory Operations. Peters served as Laboratory Director at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) since October 2015.

“We are very fortunate to have Mark join Battelle’s senior leadership team,” said Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle. “Throughout his distinguished career, Mark has demonstrated exceptional skills as a strategic leader, team builder, and champion of a healthy safety and operations culture in complex research and development environments. He has extensive relationships throughout the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and is widely recognized within the department as a trusted advocate for the relevant missions of the national laboratories.”

Prior to joining INL, Peters served as Argonne National Laboratory’s Associate Laboratory Director for the Energy and Global Security directorate, which included Argonne’s programs in energy research and national security. Mark also held leadership positions at Los Alamos National Laboratory earlier in his career. Additionally, Mark served two terms as Chair of the National Laboratory Directors Council, representing the interests of the 17 DOE national labs.

Peters succeeds Ron Townsend, who retired after 12 years at Battelle. Townsend’s tenure was marked by the implementation of effective leadership development programs and strong performance in operations and safety, scientific discoveries, and positive impact to the communities that are home to Battelle managed laboratories. “Ron’s legacy is one that has allowed us to continue fulfilling our responsibility to manage national laboratories with a culture of simultaneous operational excellence founded on the principles of Battelle’s Safe Conduct of Research,” said Von Thaer.

Peters said he looks forward to the new challenge. “I am thrilled and humbled to join the Battelle leadership team and to take over an operation built over the past decade by Ron Townsend,” said Peters. “I am looking forward to assuming a key role critical to sustaining Battelle’s track record of excellence in managing national laboratories and delivering mission outcomes so important to our nation.”

