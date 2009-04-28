Liquidia Technologies Inc.Novel Technology May Pave Way for Next Generation Vaccines

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today presented data at the National Foundation of Infectious Disease (NFID) Annual Meeting which supports new insight into a technology that could provide more safe and effective vaccines for a wide variety of diseases. Results of the study show that the desired immune response elicited by a vaccine can be enhanced up to 10-fold when the vaccine protein is linked to nano-particles of a particular size and shape. The discovery may lead to a new generation of vaccines that could provide faster immunity to disease and potentially minimize the need for multiple vaccinations or “booster shots.”