LED and PI Sign MoU to Jointly Develop Production Devices and Radiopharmaceuticals Using Light-Catalyzed Radiofluorination Patent Technology Platform

June 13, 2024 | 
1 min read

During the 2024 Annual Meeting of Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI2024), LED Radiofluidics Corp. (LED), a preclinical biotechnology company dedicated to developing efficient PET radiotracers, and Premium Imaging Inc. (PI), a biotechnology company with rich experience in the clinical transformation and marketing of radiopharmaceuticals, reached a strategic cooperation consensus and signed a MoU.

The two companies will jointly develop production devices and radiopharmaceuticals based on photoredox synthesis technology and promote their marketization. The collaboration, leveraging LED’s patented photocatalytic radiofluorination technology and Premium Imaging’s expertise in radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization, aims to provide new and better treatment options for patients worldwide.

