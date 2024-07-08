Leading Medical Claims Management provider, Medlogix, LLC Announces the Acquisition of ReviewWorks

HAMILTON, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlogix, LLC, a leading, national medical claims management solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Michigan-based ReviewWorks, a premier provider of medical cost containment solutions and disability management services.

Medlogix delivers a comprehensive suite of innovative medical claims management services to insurance carriers, claims administrators, and employers in the auto, workers’ compensation, and group health markets by leveraging its robust technology-enabled platform, fully integrated service offerings, and deep clinical expertise. The addition of ReviewWorks further bolsters the capabilities of Medlogix’s subsidiary companies: CHN PPO, Integrity Medicolegal Enterprises, and Michigan Evaluation Group “MEG.”

“ReviewWorks has done a phenomenal job of delivering quality solutions to a growing base of national and regional clients,” said Craig Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer of Medlogix. “Our companies share a culture of commitment to exceptional medical outcomes that drive tangible ROI’s and increased client satisfaction to the customers we serve. We are excited to team up with ReviewWorks to jointly deliver these quality solutions going forward.”

The acquisition of ReviewWorks represents a strategic combination of two clinically focused organizations that are wholly aligned in their dedication to delivering customized, highly effective, and quantifiable claims management solutions to their carrier and administrator clients. Both organizations will work together to integrate service offerings that provide maximum value to their customers.

“We are proud to partner with Medlogix and leverage the quality brands of both enterprises,” said Robert Bartlett, President of ReviewWorks. “The recognized medical cost containment solutions and disability management services of ReviewWorks, coupled with Medlogix’s comprehensive suite of medical claims management solutions, are a powerful combination that will drive program outcomes and exceed expectations of our collective customers.”

About ReviewWorks

ReviewWorks is a premier provider of medical cost containment solutions and disability management services. ReviewWorks has a robust offering of Medical Review Services with a proven performance record of outstanding results coupled with exceptional customer service. ReviewWorks delivers an unparalleled level of cost savings and accuracy that enhances the bottom line and improves claims processing. Learn more at https://reviewworks.com.

About Medlogix

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by over 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology; recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals; and access to our national network of premier health care providers. Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

Any inquiries about this announcement can be directed to Missy Pudimott, Vice President of Strategic Partnering, Medlogix at (908) 642-6675 and/or Robert Bartlett, President, ReviewWorks, at (800) 443-1320.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-medical-claims-management-provider-medlogix-llc-announces-the-acquisition-of-reviewworks-302191032.html

