KBI Biopharma, Inc. Continues to Strengthen Leadership and Expertise With Key Executive Appointments

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBI Biopharma , Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced four recent executive appointments to continue its momentum and vision of becoming a next-generation CDMO. Joining the company are Tony Fraij, Chief Operating Officer; Shaguna Seth, Chief of Staff and Global PMO Leader; Katie Edgar, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Alliance Management; and Sarah Wakefield, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.

“I am thrilled to welcome these four exceptional experts to KBI. Each of them brings unique insight, has an impressive track record, and is fully aligned with our KBI vision as we navigate the evolving landscape of our industry and seize opportunities for success,” said J.D. Mowery, KBI Biopharma CEO. “They will all play vital roles in shaping our future at KBI, enabling us to be the best and most trusted partner to our global biopharmaceutical customers.”

Tony Fraij

As KBI’s Chief Operating Officer, Fraij brings extensive experience as an operations leader of multiple global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. He will utilize his expertise in personnel development, engineering, and technical operations to strategically guide KBI’s daily operations, ensuring optimal efficiencies and supporting company growth. He will lead operations teams globally, including Manufacturing, IT, and Engineering. Fraij previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at AGC Biologics, Vice President of Technical Operations at Novartis, and Director of Operations at Boehringer Ingelheim. Throughout his career, Fraij introduced new process development capabilities globally, led multi-disciplinary teams overseeing operational safety and compliance, and implemented digital strategies to improve technical operations.

Shaguna Seth

As KBI’s Chief of Staff, Seth is a seasoned business and technology executive who excels at driving operational execution and performance. In her new role, she will leverage more than two decades of experience in translational research, pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and program management and has successfully collaborated with a diverse range of clients, applying her expertise in biologics and RNA-based drug development. She holds numerous patents targeting various disease areas that will allow her to be a productive executive team member and establish a world-class PMO. She previously served as AGC Biologics’ Interim General Manager and VP of Process Development.

Katie Edgar

In her role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Alliance Management, Edgar will work closely with the KBI and JSR Life Science teams to identify strategic growth initiatives and opportunities, elevate partnership management and performance, and help fulfill the company’s industry-leading vision. With her background in strategy and operations, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio and alliance management, she will provide crucial support in aligning objectives across the KBI and JSR networks and propel KBI’s transformation plan forward.

Sarah Wakefield

In her newly created role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Wakefield brings 20 years of experience to KBI, with many of those years spent in the healthcare and biotech industries. Her expertise lies in building high-performing marketing and communications teams and processes that effectively increase brand awareness, drive revenue growth, enhance communications, and foster an inclusive culture. With a proven record of success, she will contribute valuable leadership skills in executive strategy, marketing, branding and identity, DEI initiatives, project management, and organizational and team development.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI’s technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810847673/en/