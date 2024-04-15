KBI Biopharma Appoints Jean-Baptiste Agnus as Chief Business Officer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBI Biopharma , Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company and global cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Jean-Baptiste (JB) Agnus as Chief Business Officer, solidifying KBI’s Executive Team.

JB brings more than two decades of experience across various sectors of the biopharmaceutical industry with expertise in commercial development in biologics, small molecule APIs, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and the latest advancements in cell and gene therapies. With a proven track record of implementing winning sales strategies and cultivating high-performing teams, JB will lead KBI’s global business development initiatives, driving the company towards continued growth and sustained success. This pivotal role is focused on building and maintaining long-lasting partnerships with KBI’s current and future customers around the globe. JB’s commitment to fostering relationships with external partners and internal team members alike is a value that aligns well with KBI’s collaborative culture.

“Our dedication to growth and commitment to our partners, their patients, and our people guide every decision at KBI Biopharma,” remarked J.D. Mowery, President & CEO of KBI Biopharma. “JB’s appointment underscores this dedication, perfectly aligning with our team’s mission to deliver innovative, top-tier solutions tailored to our customers’ evolving needs. His servant leadership philosophy will further fortify our team, propelling KBI to new heights.”

“KBI Biopharma is an innovator in the testing, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of life-changing therapies,” said JB Agnus, Chief Business Officer of KBI Biopharma. “Strong partnerships are at the core of KBI’s success. I am excited to join the passionate team at KBI, who are committed to ensuring transformative treatments reach those in need by nurturing meaningful customer relationships.”

Before joining KBI, JB held leadership roles in business development at AGC Biologics, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Novasep, and Isochem. He holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Centrale Marseille.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI’s technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, and microbial programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global partners with six locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com.

