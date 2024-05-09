Kardium Announces Enhanced Clinical Capabilities of the Globe® System With Right Atrial Ablation and Hybrid Energy Ablation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kardium Inc., a private medical device company that has developed the Globe® System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF), announced today that it had successfully treated a series of patients delivering therapy in both the left and right atria. After successfully completing pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) and posterior wall ablation in the left atrium, the Globe Catheter was subsequently re-deployed in the right atrium, and successful therapy was delivered for right atrial cavotricuspid isthmus (CTI) dependent atrial flutter (AFL). The ablation procedures were also completed utilizing pulsed field (PF) energy, radiofrequency (RF) energy, or a hybrid combination of both, all using sedation without the need for general anesthesia.

Atrial flutter, the second most common cardiac arrhythmia after atrial fibrillation, frequently accompanies atrial fibrillation.1 In the United States, about 200,000 new cases of atrial flutter arise each year, 2 with CTI-line ablation being the preferred approach to prevent atrial flutter occurrences.

Dr. Vivek Reddy of The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, remarked, “Treating CTI-dependent atrial flutter with the Globe System showcases a differentiating approach in ablation catheter technology. The versatility to perform ablation using RF or PF, or a combination of the two, could lead to safer procedures for patients. The procedures were performed under deep sedation, reducing overall procedure time and facilitating rapid recovery for the patient.”

“We are excited to continue to develop and demonstrate the capabilities and flexibility of the Globe System and its ability to deliver a comprehensive treatment for AF, all with a single system,” said Kevin Chaplin, CEO of Kardium. “The ability to treat both the left and right atria, and the use of both RF and PF for creating lesions, gives electrophysiologists more capabilities to treat a wide range of arrythmias, using the energy that is most suitable for the desired treatment.”

The Globe System features the revolutionary Globe Catheter with 122 gold electrodes, each of which can map the patient’s cardiac anatomy and electrical activity and deliver radiofrequency or pulsed field energy to the heart. The Globe Catheter sensors are used to create a proprietary CONTACT™ Map to identify electrodes in contact with cardiac tissue, helping to confirm the delivery of therapy.

About Kardium

Kardium Inc. (kardium.com) is a rapidly growing, privately held medical solutions company that has developed an advanced system for atrial fibrillation (AF) treatment: the Globe® System. Kardium has built an outstanding team, who have worked with top medical advisors to develop the Globe System. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kardium has consistently ranked as one of the top companies to work for in British Columbia.

