Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size to Hit USD 36.61 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the global insulin delivery devices market size was USD 19.14 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 20.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 36.61 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the insulin delivery devices Industry with the largest revenue share of 31.11% in 2023.

The Bionic devices, such as advanced insulin pumps and artificial pancreas systems, are driving growth in the insulin delivery devices market by offering diabetic patients unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and safety in managing their condition. These cutting-edge devices automate insulin delivery, eliminating the need for frequent injections and enabling users to customize insulin profiles precisely. By continuously monitoring glucose levels and responding promptly to fluctuations, they deliver precise insulin doses for superior glycemic control. Enhanced safety is achieved through real-time adjustments that significantly reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. This reduction in hypoglycemic events and the maintenance of stable blood sugar levels promote overall health and significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with diabetes, thus driving market expansion.

Market Overview

The insulin delivery devices market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the evolution of traditional methods, such as syringes, insulin pens, and early insulin pumps. Initially, syringes required manual injection, while insulin pens, with their pre-filled cartridges, offered greater convenience for self-injection. Both methods necessitated multiple daily injections, often resulting in inconsistent blood glucose control. Early insulin pumps introduced continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, improving control but were hindered by bulkiness and the need for frequent site changes. The advent of bionic technology, which integrates biological and artificial elements to enhance or replace natural body functions, is revolutionizing diabetes management.

Bionic insulin delivery devices provide patients with more precise, adaptable, and user-friendly solutions, furthering advancements in insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. With over 1 million people globally using insulin pump therapy, diabetes practitioners play a crucial role in ensuring successful adoption, leading to improved clinical outcomes and enhanced quality of life. The latest insulin pens, resembling fountain pens, deliver accurately measured doses of insulin through attached needles, utilizing either pre-filled or refillable cartridges. This ongoing innovation underscores the market’s commitment to advancing glucose management technologies.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Key Takeaways

The North America insulin delivery devices market held the largest share of 31.11% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific insulin delivery devices market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Insulin pens have captured the largest market share of 43.95% in 2023.

The insulin pumps segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The home care segment has captured the largest revenue share of 51.00% in 2023.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period.

U.S. Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size and Share Report, 2033

The U.S. insulin delivery devices market size was estimated at USD 5.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 9.81 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The North American region has consistently dominated the insulin delivery devices market, capturing a significant market share. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has played a pivotal role by emphasizing patient-centered care, person-first language, and updated screening and treatment approaches grounded in the latest clinical evidence. In its healthcare maintenance guidelines, the ADA underscores the importance of individual patient preferences, goals, care costs, and treatment burdens. The region faces a substantial diabetes burden, with 9.7 million adults undiagnosed, 29.3 million diagnosed, and 115.9 million at risk with pre-diabetes.

In Canada, diabetes impacts approximately 3.7 million individuals, with over 200,000 new cases annually, highlighting its prevalence as one of the most common chronic diseases. In June 2024, the Canadian Minister of Health announced a $250,000 funding initiative to support Diabetes Québec in creating culturally tailored educational materials for the North African (Maghrebian) population in Quebec. This strategic focus on tailored healthcare solutions and substantial public health initiatives continues to bolster the market’s growth in North America.

The insulin delivery devices market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by the region’s substantial diabetes burden. With 206 million adults, or 1 in 8, living with diabetes, the Western Pacific Region accounts for over a third (38%) of the global diabetic population. China alone represents 25% of all adults with diabetes worldwide, with more than half (53%) of cases undiagnosed. In India, approximately 77 million adults over 18 suffer from type 2 diabetes, and nearly 25 million are prediabetic, facing a higher risk of developing diabetes imminently. Alarmingly, over 50% of individuals are unaware of their diabetic status, leading to severe health complications if not detected and treated early. This significant unmet need and rising awareness are expected to drive the robust growth of the insulin delivery devices market across the Asia Pacific region.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

By Product

Insulin pens have captured the largest market share of 43.95% in 2023 the insulin delivery devices market, driven by its convenience and user-friendly design. Insulin pens integrate the medication and syringe into one compact unit, significantly simplifying the insulin administration process. These pens, which come preloaded with insulin—including premixed options—are easy to use: users simply attach a new needle, dial the required dose, inject, and dispose of the used needle in a needle-safe sharps container. Available in disposable and reusable formats, insulin pens cater to various user preferences. Disposable pens are discarded once the insulin is depleted or expired, while reusable pens can accommodate new insulin cartridges. Many brands offer color-coded pens with distinct designs, allowing users to quickly identify the type of insulin at a glance. This streamlined process makes insulin administration faster and more portable compared to traditional syringes and vials, enhancing the overall user experience and driving the segment’s market dominance.

By End User

The home care segment has captured the largest revenue share of 51.00% in 2023, driven by its substantial impact on improving the quality of life for diabetes patients. Home care solutions provide enhanced safety and greater time in range, resulting in fewer instances of high and low blood glucose levels.

These improvements contribute to better sleep, as patients experience more stable glucose levels overnight, and overall health benefits through increased time in range. For decades, there has been a demand for technological solutions to manage diabetes in individuals requiring intensive insulin therapy. Home care devices have emerged as a critical component in meeting this need, offering patients the convenience and effectiveness necessary for optimal diabetes management in a home setting.

By Distribution Channel

The insulin delivery devices market sees maximum sales through the eCommerce segment, driven by the substantial advantages offered by the healthcare eCommerce sector. These benefits include cost reductions, enhanced patient confidentiality, and increased efficiency for providers. With ongoing advancements in AI, AR, and VR, the potential for eCommerce to transform the healthcare industry is significant. Online storefronts on healthcare and wellness websites provide more than just shopping convenience; they enable healthcare providers to offer personalized services. This digital approach not only streamlines the purchasing process but also enhances patient engagement and satisfaction, solidifying eCommerce as a pivotal distribution channel for insulin delivery devices.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

The rising prevalence of diabetes in low- and middle-income countries is outpacing that in high-income regions, highlighting significant gaps in access to appropriate insulin delivery devices and HbA1c testing. Public health systems in these countries must prioritize the affordable provision of these essential resources. There is a pressing need for targeted health professional training and diabetes education, the elimination of customs duties and taxes, and the development of inexpensive, robust HbA1c testing methods that do not require refrigeration. Addressing these challenges will drive the growth of the insulin delivery devices market, ensuring better diabetes management and outcomes in these underserved regions.

Restraint

Cost and Practical Challenges

The high cost of insulin pump therapy compared to traditional syringes and vials poses a significant restraint in the insulin delivery devices market. Clinical studies indicate that the cost/benefit ratio of insulin pumps is favorable mainly for patients prone to frequent hypoglycemia, due to their lower hospitalization rates. The health and management benefits, such as increased freedom, flexibility, and spontaneity, the expense of insulin pumps limits their widespread adoption. Similarly, the high cost and bulky nature of jet injectors, along with potential issues like decreased insulin absorption over repeated use, pain or bruising at the administration site, and noise during delivery, further constrain market growth. These practical and financial challenges impede broader utilization of advanced insulin delivery devices.

Opportunities

Advances in Automated Insulin Delivery

The development of automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, including artificial pancreas, hybrid closed-loop, and bionic pancreas, presents significant growth opportunities in the insulin delivery devices market. These systems utilize continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and sophisticated algorithms to automatically adjust insulin delivery via pumps, aiming to reduce or eliminate hypoglycemia, improve time in range (TIR), and decrease hyperglycemia, particularly overnight. An advancement is the FDA-approved OmniPod 5 HCL system, which integrates the Dexcom G6 CGM and employs the MPC algorithm, offering up to eight different glucose targets throughout the day. Approved for users aged two and older, the OmniPod 5 HCL demonstrated a TIR improvement beyond 70% in a single-arm registration study. These innovations in AID systems enhance diabetes management and patient outcomes, driving opportunities and growth within the insulin delivery devices market.

In June 2022, Diabeloop, a leader in therapeutic AI for insulin delivery, secured 70 million euros in a new financing round to accelerate its global expansion.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Recent Developments

In August 2023, Novo Nordisk A/S and Inversago Pharma have reached an agreement wherein Novo Nordisk will acquire Inversago for a sum that could reach up to 1.075 billion US dollars in cash, contingent upon the fulfilment of specific development and commercial benchmarks. Based in Montreal, Inversago Pharma is a privately held company specializing in the development of therapies targeting the CB1 receptor aimed at potentially treating obesity, diabetes, and related metabolic disorder complications.

“The acquisition of Inversago Pharma will further strengthen our clinical development pipeline in obesity and related disorders.”

-Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk.

In March 2023, Diabeloop, a forefront company in Automated Insulin Delivery technology, announced a partnership with the renowned healthcare giant, Novo Nordisk. This collaboration focuses on the integration of Diabeloop’s advanced self-learning algorithm, DBL-4pen, specifically designed for Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) therapy, with Novo Nordisk’s innovative, connected, and reusable insulin pens, namely NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus. To assess the effectiveness and clinical advantages of this integrated solution, Diabeloop is gearing up to conduct a specialized study aimed at individuals diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi announced a significant reduction in the list price for its widely used insulin product, Lantus (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL, in the U.S., slashing it by 78%. In addition, the company introduced a cap of $35 on out-of-pocket expenses for all commercially insured patients needing Lantus, highlighting its ongoing dedication to making medications more affordable. These actions, effective from January 1, 2024, build upon earlier measures from June 2022 aimed at reducing the cost of diabetes medications. These included releasing a non-branded version of Lantus at 60% below its list price and implementing a $35 maximum on the out-of-pocket costs for insulin for individuals without insurance. Thanks to these comprehensive efforts, Sanofi has ensured that patients will not spend over $35 for a month’s supply of Lantus. In a further step, Sanofi also announced a 70% reduction in the list price of its short-acting insulin, Apidra (insulin glulisine injection) 100 Units/mL.

In November 2022, Novo Nordisk and Abbott announced their partnership aiming enhanced data integration capabilities for individuals with diabetes. This development leverages smart technology by making Novo Nordisk’s connected insulin pens, specifically the NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus, compatible with the Abbott FreeStyle LibreLink application. This compatibility facilitates a centralized view of insulin dosage and glucose levels, streamlining patient monitoring and management. Users can effortlessly sync their insulin dosing information by simply tapping their pen on a smartphone, enabling a cohesive display of insulin and glucose data. This integration aims to aid patients in analyzing how insulin dosage adjustments and timing influence their glucose trends, thereby optimizing diabetes management.

“People living with diabetes can make up to 180 additional health-related decisions a day compared to people without diabetes - the constant multi-tasking can be emotionally and physically draining. I hope that bringing glucose and insulin data together in one place will make some of these decisions a little easier, giving people living with diabetes in the UK more time and energy back for day-to-day life.”-Pinder Sahota, general manager at Novo Nordisk UK.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Top Key Companies:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhardt Ltd.

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Insulin Delivery Devices market.

By Product

Insulin Pumps

Tubed/Tethered Tubeless

Insulin Pens

Reusable Disposable

Insulin Pen needles

Standard Safety

Insulin Jet Injectors

Insulin Syringes

Others

By Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

By End User

Home Care

Hospitals & clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Online Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

