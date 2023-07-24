Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Carlton Weatherby as Chief Strategy Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the appointment of Carlton Weatherby as Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 24, 2023.

“We are very excited to welcome Carlton to the Inspire team,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “Carlton’s vast experience in leadership roles across medtech, as well as his strategic vision, will be very valuable to us as we continue to grow and scale as an organization.”

Mr. Weatherby joins Inspire from Medtronic where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of their Spine & Biologics Business since 2021. Prior to this role, Mr. Weatherby served as Vice President of Strategic Sales and held various roles in corporate development since joining Medtronic in 2011.

Mr. Weatherby has over 15 years of experience in commercial and corporate strategy and business development leadership roles in the medical device industry. He received his Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 2011 and his Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from Stanford University in 2007.

“I am thrilled to be joining Inspire at such an exciting inflection point in the company’s maturation,” said Mr. Weatherby. “I look forward to shaping the company’s strategy in the years to come and contributing to Inspire’s mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations to commercialize Inspire therapy in France. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Investor and Media Contact

Ezgi Yagci

Vice President, Investor Relations

ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com

617-549-2443



