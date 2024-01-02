Immunome Appoints Carol A. Schafer to Board of Directors

BOTHELL, Wash. & EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Carol A. Schafer to its Board of Directors. Ms. Schafer has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and equity capital markets and has served as a corporate director for multiple public companies.

“Carol’s financial expertise, strategic insight and understanding of equity markets will greatly benefit Immunome as we continue to expand and advance our pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics,” stated Clay B. Siegall, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. “The Immunome leadership team will draw on her experience as we work to develop best-in-class and first-in-class treatments for cancer patients. We are pleased to welcome her to the Board of Directors.”

“I am honored to join Immunome, and I am particularly impressed by the company’s differentiated approaches to developing ADCs and radioligand therapies and its platform for identifying underexplored targets,” commented Carol Schafer. “I look forward to collaborating with Immunome’s Board of Directors and management team to advance its ambitious pipeline, realize its strategic goals and maximize its strong financial position.”

Ms. Schafer currently serves as the Managing Partner of Hyphen Advisors. Additionally, Ms. Schafer currently serves on the Board of Directors of Insmed, Repare Therapeutics and Kura Oncology, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Five Prime Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to Hyphen Advisors, Ms. Schafer served as Vice Chair of Wells Fargo Securities, where she led the healthcare equity capital markets team and was responsible for originating and executing equity and convertible financings. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Securities, Ms. Schafer served as Vice President of Finance and Business Development of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Ms. Schafer served as Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets of JPMorgan Chase working with companies in healthcare, retail, consumer and chemical industries. Ms. Schafer earned her MBA from New York University, and her BA in mathematics and computer science from Boston College.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including radioligand therapies, ADCs, and immunotherapies. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). We may use words and phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “assumes,” “anticipates,” “looks forward to,” “works to,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Immunome’s expectation about the benefits that a new director will have on Immunome, the expansion and advancement of Immunome’s pipeline and Immunome’s approach and strategy related to its pipeline; Immunome’s cash position; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including advancing its current pipeline and any additionally acquired assets into the clinic and expanding its pipeline through its technology platforms, proprietary toolbox and strategic transactions, if any; the ability of Immunome to identify, conduct and complete IND-enabling studies; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect it; Immunome’s ability to manage clinical trials or studies; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome’s management and Board of Directors; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome’s management team and directors are not necessarily indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome’s capital requirements, expected cash runway and ability to raise additional funds; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome’s intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2023, Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.

