MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense (USAMRICD). The goal of this agreement is to evaluate Humanetics’ proprietary compound BIO 300 as a therapeutic for phosgene exposure.

