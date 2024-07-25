SUBSCRIBE
HLS Therapeutics to Host Q2 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

July 25, 2024 
TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. (“HLS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HLS), announces that it will release its Q2 fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Mr. Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. John Hanna, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Slides to accompany management’s prepared remarks will be available to view via the webcast.

CONFERENCE ID: 58793

DATE: Thursday, August 8, 2024

TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST LINK: https://app.webinar.net/Bo1rqAKyNm9

TRADITIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-836-8184 or 1-289-819-1350

RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3xE2Dl5

TAPED REPLAY: 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450

REPLAY CODE: 58793#

The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics’ website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS’s focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS’s management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

