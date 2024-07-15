Hepatitis C Market Estimated to Reach USD 47.1 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Combination Therapy Involving Immune Modulator Drugs and Nucleoside Analogs

The hepatitis c market size reached a value of USD 18.0 Billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 47.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by the inflating adoption of personalized medicine, which is gaining traction by tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles and disease characteristics. This approach enhances the efficacy of direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), reduces adverse effects, and optimizes patient outcomes, driving a shift towards more precise and effective hepatitis C management.

Advancements in Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs): Driving the Hepatitis C Market

The rapid advancements in direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have significantly fueled growth in the hepatitis C market, transforming the therapeutic landscape and driving both clinical and commercial success. DAAs, which directly inhibit key proteins essential for hepatitis C virus (HCV) replication, have drastically improved treatment efficacy and patient outcomes, leading to a surge in market demand and expansion. The introduction of DAA marked a paradigm shift from less effective and poorly tolerated interferon-based therapies to highly potent, well-tolerated oral regimens. With cure rates exceeding 90%, these drugs have set a new standard in hepatitis C treatment, making it possible to achieve sustained virologic response (SVR) in the majority of patients. The high efficacy of DAAs has not only improved patient adherence and outcomes but has also spurred significant market growth.

Numerous key players in the pharmaceutical industry have invested heavily in the development and commercialization of DAAs to offer pangenotypic coverage and simplified treatment protocols, leading to a competitive and dynamic market. These advancements have broadened the patient base, including those with different HCV genotypes and those who were previously considered difficult to treat. Additionally, the reduction in treatment duration, often to just 8 to 12 weeks, has further driven market growth by improving patient compliance and reducing overall healthcare costs. The ability to offer shorter, more effective treatments has made it feasible to consider widespread screening and treatment initiatives, contributing to the overall expansion of the market. Moreover, the success of DAAs has attracted considerable attention and funding from global health organizations and governments, aiming to eradicate hepatitis C as a public health threat. In addition to this, increased awareness and initiatives for early diagnosis and treatment are further boosting the market demand.

Integration of Personalized Medicine: Contributing to Market Expansion

The personalized medicine for hepatitis C market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in genomic research and the increasing prevalence of HCV infections globally. Personalized medicine, which tailors treatment based on individual genetic profiles, is revolutionizing the management of hepatitis C infections. This approach assures that patients receive the most effective therapies, reducing the likelihood of adverse effects and improving overall treatment outcomes. One of the key trends of market growth is the rising adoption of precision medicine technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics. These technologies enable the identification of specific genetic mutations and variations in HCV, allowing for the development of targeted therapies. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D to create innovative drugs that address the unique genetic makeup of HCV patients. Furthermore, the growing knowledge of the advantages of personalized medicine among healthcare providers and patients is contributing to market expansion. Patients are becoming more informed about the advantages of tailored treatments, leading to a higher demand for personalized therapeutic solutions. Healthcare providers are also recognizing the potential of personalized medicine to improve patient outcomes and are incorporating these approaches into their clinical practices.

Additionally, government initiatives and funding are playing a crucial role in supporting the growth of personalized medicine for the hepatitis C market. Various healthcare agencies and organizations are investing in research programs and providing grants to encourage the development of personalized therapies. Besides this, regulatory bodies are creating favorable policies to facilitate the approval and commercialization of personalized medicine products. Moreover, the personalized medicine for hepatitis C market is poised for substantial growth, due to technological advancements, increasing awareness, and supportive government initiatives. Ongoing advancements in personalized medicine are expected to transform the landscape of hepatitis C treatment, offering more effective and tailored solutions for patients worldwide.

Focus on Disease Elimination

The focus on disease elimination in the hepatitis C market represents a transformative trend aimed at reducing the burden of this infectious disease. Governments, healthcare organizations, and international bodies have committed to ambitious targets for eliminating hepatitis C as a public health threat by specific timelines, often aligned with global health goals such as those set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Central to these elimination efforts are comprehensive strategies that encompass three key pillars: screening, treatment, and prevention. Screening initiatives aim to identify individuals infected with hepatitis C, including those who may be unaware of their status due to the often asymptomatic nature of the disease in its early stages. By scaling up screening programs, particularly in high-risk populations such as people who inject prisoners, drugs, and migrants, health authorities can increase diagnosis rates and ensure timely access to care.

Treatment plays a critical role in elimination programs, leveraging advancements in therapeutic options such as DAAs. These medications have revolutionized hepatitis C treatment by offering high cure rates, minimal side effects, and shorter treatment durations compared to older therapies. Prevention strategies complement screening and treatment efforts by targeting the reduction of transmission risks. This includes implementing harm reduction programs, ensuring blood safety measures, and promoting public awareness campaigns to decrease new infections, thereby contributing to the overall goal of reducing hepatitis C prevalence over time. Moreover, by mobilizing resources, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers, governments, and non-governmental organizations, and leveraging advancements in medical technologies and public health interventions, the focus on disease elimination in the hepatitis C market aims to achieve substantial reductions in disease burden globally.

Leading Companies in the Hepatitis C Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global hepatitis C market, several pharmaceutical companies are continuing to invest in R&D of new therapies and treatment strategies for hepatitis C, focusing on improving efficacy, reducing side effects, and developing pan-genotypic treatments. Gilead Sciences, Roche, and Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical have been investing extensively in their manufacturing capacities in recent months.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the US FDA had granted approval for Vosevi (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg) tablets, a single-tablet therapy for the re-treatment of chronic HCV infection in adult people with genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 who had been treated with an NS5A inhibitor-containing therapy, or with genotype 1a or 3 earlier treated with a sofosbuvir-containing therapy without an NS5A inhibitor. The grant of approval is based on findings from the Phase 3 POLARIS-1 and POLARIS-4 research studies, which tested Vosevi for 12 weeks in direct-acting antiviral-experienced chronic HCV-infected patients without or with compensated cirrhosis.

Roche Diagnostics India announced in July 2023 the availability of Elecsys HCV Duo, India’s first commercially accessible fully automated immunoassay that can detect HCV antibody and antigen status from a single human plasma or blood sample. This suggests that the test can identify infection in its early phases and even during the period when the patient is either chronically infected or recovering from a viral infection.

Apart from this, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Class-1 novel medicine, Alfosbuvir tablets, was recently licensed for marketing by the China NMPA following a priority review and approval procedure. It is a novel medication developed independently in China, having its own intellectual property rights. It is indicated for the therapy of chronic HCV infection of genotypes 1, 2, 3, and 6 in individuals who have been treated with interferon, with or without compensatory cirrhosis, when paired with daclatasvir hydrochloride.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for hepatitis C include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for hepatitis C while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the improved availability and affordability of antiviral medications, which have expanded treatment options for patients, leading to improved health outcomes nationwide.

Moreover, various screening efforts targeting high-risk populations, such as baby boomers and individuals who inject drugs, are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, initiatives focused on harm reduction strategies, including needle exchange programs and opioid substitution treatments, are pivotal in preventing new infections and reducing transmission rates among vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued one-time screening recommendations to identify undiagnosed cases early, allowing for timely intervention and reducing transmission rates. Moreover, the adoption of integrated healthcare models to provide comprehensive care for hepatitis C patients is addressing both viral eradication and associated health issues.

