Harrow to Present at Two Investor Conferences in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following two investor conferences in May:

B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference (Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA)

Format: Fireside Chat (In-Person), followed by 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, through Thursday, May 23, 2024

Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference (Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, MN)

Format: 1x1 and Small Group Investor Meetings

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Investors interested in meeting with management during either conference should contact their B. Riley or Craig-Hallum representative to request a meeting. Neither event will be webcast.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515334076/en/