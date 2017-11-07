Growing Biomedical Research Organization AMPEL BioSolutions Selects Montrium as eTMF Partner

Finding an experienced technology partner was key for AMPEL BioSolutions as they are looking to scale research efforts and continue growth.
AMPEL BioSolutions to modernize trial master file management with Montrium’s eTMF Connect platform
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montrium announced that AMPEL BioSolutions has chosen Montrium‘s eTMF Connect platform as their eTMF management solution.
Finding an experienced technology partner was key for AMPEL BioSolutions as they are looking to scale research efforts and continue growth. With over a decade of providing best-in-class technology products & professional services to clinical research and pharmaceutical industries, Montrium and their cloud-based eTMF platform are well positioned to support this growth, allowing AMPEL BioSolutions to focus on the business of research.
“Managing our clinical trials with eTMF Connect offers a solid framework for TMF management, affording us the agility and speed we need to keep up our rapid pace of innovation,” said Dr. Peter Lipsky, director of clinical operations & CEO, AMPEL BioSolutions. “From study design to trial execution, through to submission preparation, eTMF Connect will provide our team with the structured foundation we need to reduce the administrative burdens of conducting leading-edge research.”
With four clinical trials starting this year alone, AMPEL required a robust and readily deployable solution to centralize TMF documentation, while offering the growing team an intuitive tool to streamline trial activities across 50+ sites. eTMF Connect does just that, providing research stakeholders at hospitals in over six countries a secure workspace where they can build out the TMF as activities take place, resulting in a Trial Master File that promotes quality, timeliness, and completeness.
“AMPEL’s research--important in the field of Lupus treatments and beyond--can only be augmented through their adoption of eTMF Connect and its comprehensive feature set,” said Paul Fenton, Montrium’s CEO. “Montrium’s growth has come from organizations like AMPEL BioSolutions who look to us to develop dynamic, powerful, and intuitive content management solutions--in the cloud--at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional enterprise systems.”
Montrium’s eTMF Connect solution is part of Montrium Connect, a cloud-based regulated-content management platform which includes a suite of applications designed to empower life sciences organizations to deliver safer treatments to patients, faster. Montrium Connect applications support clinical, regulatory, and quality teams as they unify their content management and data across the enterprise. To learn more about the Montrium Connect platform and the powerful collection of applications, please visit www.montrium.com/connect
