Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Win, Deals Galore, Countdown to Election, More

October 30, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst

Pfizer, Sanofi and others report Q3 beats; AbbVie, Roche and Novartis strike big deals; the 2024 presidential election looms; and BioSpace takes a look back at 10 years of NextGen, our annual pick of young biotechs to watch.

Earnings heat up as Pfizer got a much-needed Q3 beat amidst criticism from activist investor Starboard Value. Novartis and Sanofi are among others that have outpaced Wall Street expectations this quarter, as Eli Lilly, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb and Takeda are all reporting today and tomorrow.

The past week has also seen a pack of deals, with AbbVie’s $1.4 billion buy of Aliada Therapeutics, Roche’s potential $1 billion deal with Dyno Therapeutics and Novartis’ up to $2.1 billion commitment to Monte Rosa’s molecular glue degraders.

With less than a week until Election Day, we unpack what biopharma might expect under a Trump or Harris administration. We also take a look back at 10 years of BioSpace’s NextGen list of top up-and-coming startups. A lot have been bought out by bigger companies—some for big money—while some, such as CRISPR Therapeutics, continue to operate independently.

Finally, we took a close look at questions stemming from Sarepta’s new data for Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys, and separately but not unrelatedly, at the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
