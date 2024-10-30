Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Win, Deals Galore, Countdown to Election, More

> Listen on Spotify

Earnings heat up as Pfizer got a much-needed Q3 beat amidst criticism from activist investor Starboard Value. Novartis and Sanofi are among others that have outpaced Wall Street expectations this quarter, as Eli Lilly, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb and Takeda are all reporting today and tomorrow.

The past week has also seen a pack of deals, with AbbVie’s $1.4 billion buy of Aliada Therapeutics, Roche’s potential $1 billion deal with Dyno Therapeutics and Novartis’ up to $2.1 billion commitment to Monte Rosa’s molecular glue degraders.

With less than a week until Election Day, we unpack what biopharma might expect under a Trump or Harris administration. We also take a look back at 10 years of BioSpace’s NextGen list of top up-and-coming startups. A lot have been bought out by bigger companies—some for big money—while some, such as CRISPR Therapeutics, continue to operate independently.

Finally, we took a close look at questions stemming from Sarepta’s new data for Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys, and separately but not unrelatedly, at the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway.