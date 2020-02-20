Good Laboratory Practices Software Upgrade for Biotage® Extrahera™

UPPSALA, Sweden , February 18, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Biotage AB (Biotage), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: BIOT.ST) is pleased to announce the launch of a Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) software upgrade for Biotage® Extrahera™, their flagship automated sample preparation instrument for Supported Liquid Extraction (SLE), Solid Phase Extraction (SPE), Phospholipid Depletion (PLD) and Protein Precipitation (PPT). Biotage customers can now harness the system’s advanced automation tools with the Good Laboratory Practices required by today’s modern laboratories.

GLP has evolved from a variety of regulatory bodies, such as the OECD and FDA, and aim to harmonize rules and practices for non-clinical studies, applicable for both public and private organizations. These polices are in place to ensure the quality and validity of data produced have met a standard criteria, ensuring the safety of the study. In essence, GLP is about organizing and recording how the study was planned, administered, monitored, and documented.

The new GLP software helps laboratory managers to administer the operation of the system, defining users and their different roles, this in turn assists data security through password protection and restricted access levels. The software also enables the system to be networked, opening up options for data handling across a network and management of the system remotely. Finally, the new software creates a detailed audit trail, documenting all activities, including user credentials and reasons for making any method changes.

Biotage has also added a number of non-GLP benefits to the software including single sample processing, dual mode extraction and barcode management. “Since its introduction in 2015, the Biotage® Extrahera™ has transformed automated sample preparation with its precision engineering, easy to use software and flexible formats; now, with the new GLP software package, users can combine the utility of advanced laboratory automation with the organizational features used under GLP,” says Dr. Dan Menasco, Global Technical Product Manager, Analytical, Biotage.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage’s products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 1,101 MSEK in 2019. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

