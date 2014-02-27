GenScript Corporation Launches GenPlus Next-Generation Gene Synthesis Technology, Achieving Monthly Gene Synthesis Capacity Of 100 Mbp

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, the world’s largest provider of synthetic genes, has launched a new GenPlus Next-Generation Gene Synthesis service, which offers unmatched capacity and cost-efficiency for custom gene synthesis.

Building upon over a decade of experience as the leading gene synthesis supplier in the US, GenScript has developed a new breakthrough technology: GenPlus Next-Generation Gene Synthesis. GenPlus combines the powers of parallel synthesis and automation to achieve a production capacity of over 100 million base-pairs per month, while maintaining GenScript’s commitment to providing 100% sequence fidelity and research-ready deliverables.

“We are very excited to launch this new platform of next generation gene synthesis. It catapults the global capacity of gene synthesis into a new level that has never before been reached,” said Frank Zhang, Ph.D., the CEO of GenScript. “We invite the world’s life science and biomedical research community to partner with us to explore the new research opportunities that are opened up with this unprecedented gene synthesis capacity.”

GenPlus offers an efficient high-capacity process that brings down the cost for research projects which require high-volume synthesis of hundreds or thousands of unique DNA sequences. As such, GenPlus expands researchers’ access to powerful research strategies. Large gene variant libraries enable efforts to engineer enzymes, metabolic circuits, genomes, and entirely new organisms. Rational design or random mutagenesis of DNA sequences can be used to systematically probe structure-function relationships and gene regulatory mechanisms. As a breakthrough in gene synthesis technology, GenPlus promises to spur innovation in disease therapeutics, agricultural technology, and energy, and to deepen our understanding the fundamental principles of biological systems.

About GenScript

Founded in 2002, GenScript is a leading biology CRO specializing in customized biology research services including gene and peptide synthesis, protein expression, antibody generation and drug discovery/development. GenScript is headquartered in Piscataway, NJ, with subsidiaries in Europe, Japan, and China all dedicated to providing biology research services to 86 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.genscript.com.

