Genome Editing Market Size to Rise at a Healthy CAGR of 16.95% to Capture USD 38.43 Bn Report by 2033

The genome editing market size reached US$ 8.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to around US$ 38.43 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. Genome editing has diverse applications in several sectors such as medicine and agriculture which will likely lead to robust growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America leads the gene editing market with the dominating share.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By application, genetic engineering accounted for the largest share in 2023

By technology, CRISPR/Cas9 remains the most popular with the dominating share in the market.

Genome Editing Market at a Glance

Genome editing, also known as gene editing, is a branch of scientific research that deals with understanding and modifying segments of DNA in organisms to change functions and expression. Gene editing can be used to correct, introduce, or remove DNA sequences in different cells of plants, animals, and microorganisms. Genome editing harnesses a natural process of DNA repair. Breaking a section of DNA prompts the cell’s repair mechanism to stitch the break.

Genome editing technology is used to treat acquired and hereditary diseases in humans. Genome editing is also being used to increase plant resistance to diseases, and harsh weather, and increase their nutritional value. Gene editing technology has applications across sectors such as medicine, agriculture and biotechnology. The sector holds potential in disease diagnosis and prevention, therapeutic development for conditions from being passed on in humans and animals, genetically modifying plants and animals and drug discoveries.

Top Companies in the Genome Editing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Lonza

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Genscript Biotech Corp

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Horizon Discovery Ltd. (Revvity, Inc.)

Takara Bio Inc.

AstraZeneca

Cellectis S.A.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Editas Medicine

Sangamo Therapeutics

Recombinetics

Cibus Inc.

Merck KGaA

Versatile Gene Editing Technologies and Diverse Applications

The last decade has seen the development of three foundational gene editing technologies clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and associated protein 9 (CRISPR-Cas9), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs). These technologies can make precise modifications in a wide variety of cell types quickly and at a lower cost than before. Advancements in the technology ensure lower genomic screening times, and a reduction in off-target effects, improving overall efficacy.

Gene editing has applications across industries like disease diagnostics and gene therapies with the possibility of correcting mutations to cure existing conditions and making genetic alterations that will be passed on to subsequent generations. These innovations are fueling growth in the gene editing sector by solving issues related to time, cost, and precision, further expanding therapeutic applications in clinically relevant areas.

Challenges with Long-term Stable Expression in Genomes and High End-user Cost

Gene editing tools currently rely on transient expression in cells to mitigate risks of off-target DNA cleavage, where an incorrect DNA sequence is edited, resulting in toxicity and oncogenicity from the modifications. Techniques such as off-target identification, sgRNA optimization, prime editing, and others, need to be streamlined to reduce off-targeting risks.

While the relative costs of gene editing technologies continue to fall, the end-user experience remains prohibitively expensive, posing significant barriers to widespread adoption. These financial barriers hinder the growth of the gene editing sector, with further innovations needed to increase accessibility.

Potential Applications in Treating Genetic Disorders and Off-targeting Mitigation

Gene editing is seen as a promising way to develop therapies to treat genetic disorders which affect about 2%-5% of all live births and account for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions. Gene therapies can be used to treat inherited disorders or diseases that lower life expectancy by replacing the damaged genes. Currently, only around 5% of rare genetic illnesses have effective therapies.

Advancements in cellular assays, protein engineering, and novel NGS methods can mitigate issues with detecting structural variants and off-targeting.

How North America Sustains as an Ever-growing Marketplace for Genome Editing?

North America has the largest market share in the genome editing market, accounting for 48% in 2023. The region has pioneered research and development in gene editing and related therapies. The technology enjoys strong public support in the region which is increasingly receptive to therapeutic applications in treating genetic blood disorders like sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia. There is public awareness and acceptance of GMOs or genetically modified organisms, which are regulated by three federal entities; the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In March 2024, Intellia Therapeutics dosed the first patient in a pivotal trial of its in vivo CRISPR candidate NTLA-2001 to treat patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) using one-time gene editing treatment.

Asia Pacific to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Upcoming Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period with the fastest CAGR owing to gene-editing applications in agriculture. With more than half the world’s population located in the region, there is pressure to develop high-nutrition, disease-resistant crops. The genome editing market is growing due to countries like China, India, and South Korea which are investing in gene editing technologies to achieve food security and promote sustainable agricultural practices. Academic and research institutions in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are actively engaged in genome editing research to understand genetic mechanisms and develop new therapies. Genome editing holds promise for treating genetic disorders and diseases more effectively. Asian countries are exploring applications in personalized medicine and therapeutic treatments.

The Genetic Engineering Segment to Sustain as a Leader

By application, the genetic engineering segment accounted for the largest segment in the genome editing market for 2023. Genetic engineering plays a pivotal role in the development of genetically modified crops and animals. It has applications in the production of medicine and vaccines. Genetic engineering is relatively simple and cost-effective compared to older genome editing methods like zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs). This accessibility has accelerated research in genetics and molecular biology.

The CRISPR/Cas9 Technologies to Promote the Market’s Expansion

CRISPR allows scientists to precisely target specific sequences of DNA within the genome. This precision enables accurate editing of genes, facilitating the study of gene function and potential therapeutic applications. CRISPR-Cas systems have high efficiency in editing genomes compared to earlier gene-editing techniques. This efficiency reduces the time and resources needed for genetic modification experiments.

Major Breakthroughs in Genome Editing Market:

In May 2024, German multinational pharmaceutical Bayer and South Korean biotech company G+FLAS agreed to collaborate on developing genome-edited tomato varieties that are nutritionally enhanced with vitamin D3. Bayer also acquired a license from Pairwise that grants rights to work with and commercialize Pairwise’s genome-edited green leafy vegetables.

In April 2024, US-based startup Profluent released the first open-source AI-generated gene editor. Profluent is developing deep generative models to design and validate novel, functional proteins as part of the OpenCRISPRTM project. Using Profluent’s large language models (LLMs), OpenCRISPR-1 is an AI-generated gene editor that consists of a guide RNA and a Cas9-like protein.

In February 2024, a new, precision-targeted delivery method for CRISPR-Cas9 was demonstrated to enable gene editing in specific types of human T-cells. The development of this method is a step toward in vivo gene editing.

Segments Covered in Genome Editing Market Report

By Application

Genetic Engineering Cell Line Engineering Animal Genetic Engineering Plant Genetic Engineering Others

Clinical Applications Diagnostics Therapy Development



By Technology

(CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Meganuclease

Others

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By End-use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

