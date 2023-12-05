Geneoscopy and Adiso Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Investigate New Therapeutic Options for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. & CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing noninvasive diagnostic and precision medicine tools for gastrointestinal health, and Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel medicines to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced a strategic collaboration to further treatment options available for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The agreement allows Geneoscopy’s patented RNA biomarker technology to be used in conjunction with ADS051, a first-in-class, oral, gut-restricted, small molecule modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation being developed by Adiso for the treatment of IBD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205408799/en/

“Utilizing our RNA biomarker platform to assess stool samples from IBD patients and categorize response to treatment with ADS051 is an exciting opportunity,” said Andrew Barnell, CEO of Geneoscopy. “Our technology shows significant promise to enhance IBD clinical trials by identifying patients likely to respond to a particular therapeutic and, through noninvasive methods, determining therapeutic effectiveness through the measurement of RNA expression profiles which signal mucosal healing in the colon.”

“The addition of noninvasive stool-based RNA technology from Geneoscopy within our Phase 2 trial of ADS051 is a perfect complement to our neutrophil-targeted, gut-restricted, non-systemic therapy,” said Scott Megaffin, CEO of Adiso. “Employing precision immunology within our trial holds the potential to significantly advance our ability to provide IBD patients with a novel and highly differentiated treatment option that targets their specific needs.”

As part of the Adiso ADS051 Phase 2 trial in patients with ulcerative colitis, Geneoscopy will prospectively assess stool-based transcriptome changes in patients treated with ADS051 to identify immunological markers that may predict individual response. Beyond its utility in identifying likely responders to therapy, preliminary research has also indicated that Geneoscopy’s RNA biomarker technology could provide a noninvasive method of determining clinical remission that is more accurate than traditional diagnostics such as fecal calprotectin. In subsequent clinical trials, Adiso will leverage the Geneoscopy biomarker panel to employ a precision immunology approach that uses stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) to assess mucosal healing and predict patient response to therapy.

This collaboration comes at a critical time for the estimated 3 million Americans living with IBD. Despite an increased focus on improving treatment and patient care, effective tools are lacking to inform therapy selection, and significant opportunities exist to advance and refine methods for disease monitoring.

The Adiso ADS051 Phase 2 clinical study will be conducted globally and begin recruiting in 2024.

About Geneoscopy, Inc.

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. Beyond colorectal cancer screening, Geneoscopy is developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other disease areas in partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Adiso

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of patients suffering from debilitating inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, which exemplify ‘healthruption’ (disruption in healthcare and drug development) with novel mechanisms of action and a distinct approach to the treatment of inflammatory diseases. ADS051, an oral, gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via inhibition of MRP2 and FPR1 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP1/NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia, the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research and the University College Cork, Ireland, the APC Microbiome Institute. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.

About ADS051

ADS051 is a novel first-in-class, oral, gut-restricted, small molecule modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via MRP2 and FPR1 receptor inhibition. ADS051 is a locally acting targeted therapy that addresses the underlying pathophysiology of disease while sparing the peripheral role of neutrophil function. Unlike currently available therapies, ADS051 addresses neutrophil-mediated tissue damage, a hallmark of UC. UC is a form of IBD that causes inflammation and ulcers in the colon. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in the body’s immune response. In UC, neutrophils are recruited to the colon in large numbers, where they release a variety of inflammatory mediators that cause tissue damage. ADS051 gut restriction, safety and tolerability after oral dosing has been demonstrated in a healthy subject Phase 1a clinical study. In a healthy volunteer Single Ascending Dose study and in a moderate to severe UC patient Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose study, oral doses of ADS051 were safe and well-tolerated and largely restricted to the gut with limited systemic exposure while demonstrating encouraging signals of pharmacologic activity and clinical benefit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205408799/en/