Garmin® Health and ActiGraph™ collaborate on wearable solutions for clinical trials

ActiGraph, a global leader in medical-grade activity and sleep monitoring solutions for the scientific community, provides wearable accelerometry monitors and a robust software technology platform that together form the most comprehensive data monitoring, analysis, and management solution in the industry. Considered the gold standard in objective, physical activity measurement, ActiGraph monitors are the most widely used and extensively validated devices of their kind, with clients at more than 1,500 pharmaceutical, academic, and scientific institutions in over 85 countries.

“Garmin Health is excited to work with a globally recognized company like ActiGraph that shares an engineering commitment to pioneer high-quality solutions that can be trusted by the scientific community and pharmaceutical market,” said Travis Johnson, Garmin Health global product lead. “Combining the sensor data from Garmin wearables with the data capture and analytical expertise of the ActiGraph platform creates a powerful solution for many different patient monitoring applications.”

“ActiGraph is excited to work with an innovative company like Garmin,” said Jeremy Wyatt, ActiGraph chief technology officer and senior vice president of product development. “Garmin wearables produce high-resolution, accurate data streams that are ideal for scientific analysis and can provide additional, novel endpoints to the ActiGraph software platform. What’s more, the long battery life and ergonomic design of Garmin’s wearables means study participants can comfortably wear the devices for extended periods, leading to improved program adherence and study results.”

The future of wearables as important health and medical tools is rapidly evolving. Garmin is committed to the development of wearables that can lead to the detection of serious health conditions, and they also play an important role in the development of both traditional and digital therapeutics. Collaborating with ActiGraph on solutions for researchers will accelerate these developments and ultimately improve health outcomes and everyday life for many people.

The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Garmin Health provides enterprise solutions that leverage Garmin wearables and the high-quality sensor data they produce for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc., is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. All rights reserved.

About ActiGraph

ActiGraph is a leading provider of medical-grade physical activity and sleep monitoring solutions for the global scientific community. ActiGraph’s wearable actigraphy monitors and robust analytics platform have been widely used to quantify human movement in academic and population health research for nearly two decades. In recent years, the company’s monitoring solutions have been steadily adopted by biopharma and life sciences organizations seeking to capture real-world objective outcomes related to physical activity, mobility, and sleep behavior for patients enrolled in clinical trials.

