Galapagos issues new shares as result of public offering

Mechelen, Belgium; 17 September 2018, 22.01 CET; regulated information -- Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares.

In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation[1], Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to €293,700,110.26; the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 54,299,136, which is also the total number of voting rights (the “denominator”), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 4,795,567, which equals the total number of voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding

