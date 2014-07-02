Fosun Pharma Terminates $531 Million Out-licensing Deal With Sellas

In a shocking announcement, Fosun Pharma declared it was ending its $531 million out-licensing deal with Sellas Clinicals Holding, a Greek-Swiss pharma. The transaction gave Sellas ex-China rights to two major Fosun-developed drug programs, one for cancer, the other diabetes. According to the terms of the deal, Fosun was due $11 million in an upfront payment. To date, Sellas has paid only $2 million, even though the transaction was signed in October of 2013.

