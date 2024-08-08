SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FibroBiologics Files 2024 Second Quarter Report

August 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing can be viewed through a link on FibroBiologics’ website at https://ir.fibrobiologics.com/sec-filings/quarterly-reports.

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
212-845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

Texas Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie