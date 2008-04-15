Eurand in Licenses Corticosteroid GI Product From Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2008 (PRIME NEWSWIRE) -- Eurand N.V. (Nasdaq:EURX), a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes enhanced pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products based on its proprietary drug formulation technologies, announced today that Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, an Italian pharmaceutical company, has granted Eurand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Eurand), Affiliate of Eurand N.V., an exclusive license to its gastro-resistant, controlled release tablet formulation of the corticosteroid, beclomethasone dipropionate, in the United States and Canada. The product is currently approved and marketed in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Belgium.