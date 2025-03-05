Sage Therapeutics Announces R&D Leadership Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) today announced that Dr. Laura Gault, Chief Medical Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and will depart the Company, effective March 21, 2025. Dr. Gault joined Sage Therapeutics in November 2022 and has led the Company’s product pipeline through all stages of development. Mike Quirk, Chief Scientific Officer, will assume key responsibilities, including strategic guidance for clinical development programs, on an interim basis.





“I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to Laura for her leadership and dedication to advancing innovation for patients with debilitating brain health conditions,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Therapeutics. “Laura has been a relentless advocate for progress in maternal mental health, and we are deeply appreciative of all her contributions and wish her continued success in the future.”

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to our mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. Sage was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Find out more at www.sagerx.com or engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Contacts



Investor Contact

Ashley Kaplowitz

Ashley.Kaplowitz@sagerx.com

Media Contact

Francesca Dellelci

Francesca.Dellelci@sagerx.com