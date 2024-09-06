News
NanoImaging Services
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
NanoImaging Services and Cube Biotech Collaborate to Enhance Cryo-EM Enabled Gene to Structure Workflow
June 4, 2024
·
4 min read
Business
NanoImaging Services Appoints John Rigg as Chief Executive Officer
January 8, 2024
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
NANOIMAGING SERVICES SETS NEW STANDARDS AS THE FIRST cGMP COMPLIANT CRYO-TEM LAB IN NORTH AMERICA
August 7, 2023
·
2 min read
Biotech Beach
NanoImaging Services Receives Growth Equity Investment from Ampersand Capital Partners
June 12, 2023
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
NanoImaging Services Receives Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant
April 19, 2010
·
1 min read
Business
NanoImaging Services Relocates to Larger Facility in La Jolla, California; Receives $1.5M from Merck & Co., Inc.
March 12, 2008
·
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Merck & Co., Inc. Receives $1.5 Million in Venture Funding from Merck Capital Ventures
February 26, 2008
·
1 min read
Biotech Beach
NanoImaging Services Opens New Operation to Provide Structural Characterization and Validation of Biopharmaceuticals
November 6, 2007
·
1 min read
10931 North Torrey Pines Road Suite 108 San Diego California 92037 US
Tel: 888-675-8261
Visit website
Email Us
