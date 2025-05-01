Innovative Lab Services LLC Acquires Compco Analytical, Inc.

Merger expands the platform's technical capabilities and geographic reach into the Northeast corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Lab Services LLC (“ILS”), a premier provider of laboratory solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Compco Analytical, Inc (“Compco”) a well-established provider of analytical instrument maintenance and repair services based in New Jersey.

This strategic combination marks a significant milestone for ILS as it continues to scale regional service hubs with expanding analytical capabilities. With Compco’s deep-rooted industry presence, tenured engineering team and long-standing client relationships, the combined platform strengthens ILS’s position as a national leader in comprehensive laboratory instrumentation services.

Mark Barenburg, Founder of Compco Analytical, shared: “Over the past 30 years, Compco has built its reputation on technical expertise, trust, and responsiveness. Joining ILS ensures that our legacy continues while giving our clients access to broader capabilities and national support. We’re excited for what this next chapter means for our customers and team.” With Compco engineering team transitioning to ILS, the merger is designed to ensure seamless customer service focused on high-quality support and technical excellence — now backed by ILS’s national infrastructure and scaled resources.

Max Gaby, President of Innovative Lab Services, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Compco to the ILS platform. Their reputation for reliability and technical strength makes them a perfect cultural and operational fit. This acquisition is a key step in expanding our service network and delivering best-in-class instrument solutions in key markets nationwide.”

The combination of ILS and Compco creates a stronger, more versatile platform capable of serving a broader range of instrument modalities to diversified industries.

About Innovative Lab Services:

ILS is a leading service company specializing in highly technical preventative maintenance and repair of multi-vendor analytical instruments as well as lab management services. ILS is building the leading analytical instrument solutions platform, offering a suite of services to customers across end-markets and geographies. For more information, please visit www.innlabserv.com/.

Max Gaby; max@innlabserv.com