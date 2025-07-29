SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LTZ Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Eli Lilly to Advance Development of its Myeloid Engager Platform for Autoimmune Diseases

July 29, 2025 | 
1 min read
  • Collaboration combines LTZ’s first-in-class Myeloid Engager Platform with Lilly’s world-class expertise in research, development and commercialization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTZ Therapeutics (“LTZ”), an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) to develop novel myeloid engager therapeutics against selected targets for the treatment of diseases with high unmet need.



Under the terms of the agreement, LTZ will receive a double-digit million USD upfront payment and an equity investment in the company. LTZ is also eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales of any resulting commercialized products.

"We are thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Lilly, a global leader in immunology and oncology,” said Robert Li, Founder and CEO of LTZ. “This collaboration represents a pivotal step towards our mission in harnessing the potential of myeloid biology to address diseases with high unmet need. With Lilly’s expertise and global reach, we’re accelerating the development of our myeloid engager programs and we’re one step closer to bringing transformative therapies to the patients who need them most."

About LTZ

LTZ Therapeutics is an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company pursuing the development of novel therapies, with the company’s novel Myeloid Engager Platform, to improve clinical outcomes in patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. With main operations in Redwood City, California and Shenzhen China as well as a team out of Heidelberg Germany, LTZ is dedicated to developing myeloid engager immunotherapies for broad disease indications. For more information, please visit https://www.ltztherapeutics.com/.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Betsy Levy
betsy.levy@ltztherapeutics.com
415-377-3112

Collaboration Northern California Asia
Eli Lilly and Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business negotiation and cooperation vector concept. Symbol of a deal, handshake, success. Minimal design eps10 illustration.
Deals
Boehringer Links with Irish Drug Delivery Start-Up Re-Vana in $1B+ Eye Deal
July 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Collage of a man hand giving a one hundred dollar bill to a woman hand on a yellow circle on a beige scratched background
Deals
GSK Bets Up To $12B for Multi-Program Cancer Pact With Hengrui
July 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dollars as a global currency, loan, credit, and payment concept. A hand offering 100 US dollars. Minimalist art collage
Collaboration
Eli Lilly Commits $856M in Biobucks to Gate Bioscience for New Class of Medicines
July 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Robot and human hand in retro collage style with halftone. Vector illustration, artificial intelligence concept.
Artificial intelligence
Roche’s Chugai Breaks Into Aging via Potential $1B+ Deal With AI Outfit Gero
July 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky