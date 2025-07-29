LTZ Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Eli Lilly to Advance Development of its Myeloid Engager Platform for Autoimmune Diseases

Collaboration combines LTZ’s first-in-class Myeloid Engager Platform with Lilly’s world-class expertise in research, development and commercialization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTZ Therapeutics (“LTZ”), an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) to develop novel myeloid engager therapeutics against selected targets for the treatment of diseases with high unmet need.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTZ will receive a double-digit million USD upfront payment and an equity investment in the company. LTZ is also eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales of any resulting commercialized products.

"We are thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Lilly, a global leader in immunology and oncology,” said Robert Li, Founder and CEO of LTZ. “This collaboration represents a pivotal step towards our mission in harnessing the potential of myeloid biology to address diseases with high unmet need. With Lilly’s expertise and global reach, we’re accelerating the development of our myeloid engager programs and we’re one step closer to bringing transformative therapies to the patients who need them most."

About LTZ

LTZ Therapeutics is an immunotherapy-focused biotechnology company pursuing the development of novel therapies, with the company’s novel Myeloid Engager Platform, to improve clinical outcomes in patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. With main operations in Redwood City, California and Shenzhen China as well as a team out of Heidelberg Germany, LTZ is dedicated to developing myeloid engager immunotherapies for broad disease indications. For more information, please visit https://www.ltztherapeutics.com/.

