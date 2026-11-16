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ReAlta Life Sciences
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Closes Oversubscribed $40 Million Financing Round to Advance Pegtarazimod Phase 2 Program in Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE)
April 8, 2026
·
8 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Howard Berman, Ph.D., as CEO and Kia Motesharei, Ph.D., as President and COO
March 24, 2026
·
9 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Kia Motesharei, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
January 27, 2026
·
4 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Jonathan Rigby to Board of Directors
January 8, 2026
·
4 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Announces Promising Phase 2 Data Demonstrating Rapid Clinical Responses and Target Engagement in Steroid-Refractory Acute GvHD at the ASH 2025 Annual Meeting
December 8, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Dr. Howard Berman as Executive Chairman
November 26, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences to Present RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) Clinical Data at 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
November 7, 2025
·
1 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Receives EMA Orphan Drug Designation for RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) for the Treatment of Graft-Versus-Host Disease
August 22, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Strengthens Management Team with the Appointment of Biotechnology Business Leader Ellen Lubman, MBA as Chief Business Officer
July 29, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
ReAlta Life Sciences Publishes Data Demonstrating RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) Reduces Brain Inflammation in Preclinical Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy Model
July 23, 2025
·
4 min read
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