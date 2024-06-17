SUBSCRIBE
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics Nets $80 million for Novel Lung Disease Program
California-based AN2 Therapeutics secured $80 million in a Series B funding round to help advance its novel nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease program.
January 7, 2022
2 min read
Alvin Clavines
