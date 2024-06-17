News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics Nets $80 million for Novel Lung Disease Program
California-based AN2 Therapeutics secured $80 million in a Series B funding round to help advance its novel nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease program.
January 7, 2022
·
2 min read
·
Alvin Clavines
IN THE PRESS
Business
AN2 Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business and Scientific Highlights
May 14, 2024
·
8 min read
Business
AN2 Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business and Scientific Highlights
March 28, 2024
·
10 min read
Drug Development
AN2 to Voluntarily Pause Enrollment in Phase 3 Part of Phase 2/3 Pivotal Clinical Trial Evaluating Epetraborole for Treatment-Refractory Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) Lung Disease
February 12, 2024
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
January 30, 2024
·
1 min read
Business
AN2 Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business and Scientific Highlights
November 9, 2023
·
9 min read
Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences
November 6, 2023
·
1 min read
Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with the University of Georgia Research Foundation to Develop Novel Boron-Based Therapy for Chagas Disease
October 18, 2023
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics to Present New Data for Epetraborole at IDWeek 2023
October 11, 2023
·
5 min read
Biotech Bay
AN2 Therapeutics Signs Grant Agreement to Discover Novel, Boron Based Therapies for Tuberculosis and Malaria
September 26, 2023
·
4 min read
Drug Development
AN2 Therapeutics commences Phase 3 Part of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Epetraborole for Treatment-Refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) Lung Disease
September 13, 2023
·
5 min read
Load More
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details