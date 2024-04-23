Egnyte to Host Fourth Annual Life Sciences Summit for Emerging Biotech Companies

Hybrid Event will Feature Speakers and Feature Industry Leaders on Improving Clinical Outcomes for Modern Biotechs.

Mountain View, Calif. – Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, will host its annual Life Sciences Summit on May 8, 2024. This year’s event will be a hybrid event, with Boston-based guests invited to attend the summit held at Google Cloud’s offices in Cambridge, Mass. and will feature a live-stream virtual event for those who cannot attend in person. The summit will feature panels and presentations from various industry experts on how technology can support business growth for emerging life sciences companies including a panel on the impact of artificial intelligence on research and development.

The summit will kick off with a keynote presentation from Ken Getz, executive director of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, on the role technology plays in accelerating clinical trial timelines, managing costs and bringing quality medicines to patients more quickly. Other speakers include executives from Nimbus Technologies, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Halloran.

“Technology has revolutionized how biotechs collaborate within their companies and with external partners and we are seeing a tremendous amount of enthusiasm around those successful outcomes,” said Ronen Vengosh, senior vice president of Industry Practices and Solutions at Egnyte. “We are excited to host our Life Sciences Summit live in Cambridge this year and bring together industry leaders from biotechs, CROs, industry consultants, and more, representing different types of customers in Egnyte’s ecosystem.”

The half-day summit will include session topics on the importance of data governance and harnessing the cloud for clinical data management, the impact of AI on research and development, and seamless collaboration throughout the drug discovery process. The summit will begin at 1pm EST and the in-person event in Cambridge, Mass. will include a networking happy hour at the conclusion of the event for attendees. To register for the free virtual or in-person event and to see the full agenda, click here.