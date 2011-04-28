EBD Group and Massbio Bring Biopharm America(TM) Back to Boston

Carlsbad, CA and Cambridge, MA – April 28, 2011: EBD Group and MassBio today announced a continued collaboration that will bring one of the largest and most productive partnering events in North America back to Boston this fall. BioPharm America™—which drew more than 900 people to Boston in 2010—will be held September 7–9, 2011 at the Westin Waterfront.

BioPharm America continues its growth as the unrivaled business exchange in North America for the global life science industry, specifically designed to help companies raise capital, form in- or out-licensing agreements, and enter co-development deals.

In addition to pulling together the large and active participation of the international and Massachusetts-based life science community, BioPharm America 2011 features partneringONE®, the industry’s most advanced partnering system. The event also features a topnotch program that includes the Defined Health Therapeutic Insight track, a finance/investment track, a personalized medicine track and dozens of company presentations. Working together, these powerful elements create a unique platform where companies can efficiently identify and meet with potential partners from across the life science value chain, and gain the intelligence needed to make better deals.

Carola Schropp, President of EBD Group, said, “Partnering is essential to continued innovation in the life science industry. That is why we are bringing our leading partnering platform back to Boston, which is the premier hub of life science innovation. Partnering at BioPharm America will enable emerging biotech innovators and large pharmaceutical firms to accelerate their strategic plans.”

Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO at MassBio, said, “We are proud to host this unique, high powered business exchange that so effectively brings together the international biotech partnering and financial communities here in Boston in 2011. With Massachusetts’ strength in innovation and early stage research, active venture capital and finance community, and participation from all the major pharma companies, the stage is set for BioPharm America 2011 to be the premier conference on the East Coast.”

MassBio estimates that 1,273 biotechnology drugs were being developed in Massachusetts in 2009, representing almost eight percent of the global drug pipeline. In 2010, Massachusetts companies garnered more than 23 percent of all of the biotechnology venture capital funding in the United States, an all-time high.

About MassBio

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing over 600 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and health care, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services.

About EBD Group

EBD Group is the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry. Since 1993, biotech, pharma and medical device companies have leveraged EBD Group’s partnering conferences, technology and services to identify business opportunities and develop strategic relationships essential to their success.

EBD Group’s conferences are run with the support of leading corporations and international trade associations, and include:

- BIO-Europe® and BIO-Europe Spring®, Europe’s largest life science partnering conferences, supported by the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO)

- BioPharm America™, the fastest growing partnering event in North America

- EuroMedtech™, EBD Group’s partnering event for the innovative medical technology industry

- BioEquity Europe, the investor conference co-organized with BioCentury Publications and BIO

- ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, the first dedicated biotech/pharma partnering conference in China, co-produced with ChinaBio® LLC

- Biotech Showcase™, a unique forum in San Francisco for presenting to investors and business development executives, co-produced with Demy-Colton Life Science Advisors

EBD Group’s sophisticated web-based partnering service, partneringONE®, is used as the partnering engine at numerous third-party events around the world.

Outside of the conference format, EBD Group’s consultants provide hands-on assistance for firms seeking to in- or out-license products and technologies.

EBD Group has offices in the USA and Europe.

Contact:

Constantine Theodoropulos

EBD Group

+1 617 401 3116

ctheodoropulos@ebdgroup.com

Sarah MacDonald

MassBio

+1 617 674 5115

Sarah.macdonald@massbio.org