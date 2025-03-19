Immunovant Will Drop One Myasthenia Gravis Asset, Continuing to Favor Another

The data that Immunovant had been waiting for to make a decision on its Vyvgart competitor is in, and despite improving aspects of daily living for patients with myasthenia gravis in a Phase III trial, the company is bowing to competitive pressures.

After 12 weeks, patients taking a high dose of batoclimab had a 5.6-point improvement on a scale measuring aspects of living with myasthenia gravis (MG), while the low-dose group had a 4.7-point improvement. Patients in the placebo group had just a 3.6-point improvement.

Leerink Partners analysts said the data fell in line with expectations for this drug and the anti-FcRn antibody class in general. The reduction in the high dose arm was “approaching the highest we have observed for any approved or developmental biologic therapy in MG,” Leerink wrote. Nevertheless, the analysts said the results ultimately support the emphasis on Immunovant’s other next-gen anti-FcRn drug, IMVT-1402, which has been cleared for clinical testing and will soon enter pivotal trials.

Immunovant had already signaled a hesitance to take batoclimab further last year when priorities shifted to IMVT-1402. Now, the company confirmed that the earlier drug will not be handed over to regulators for myasthenia gravis or chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CDIP).

Leerink was not surprised to see some volatility in Immunovant’s stock Wednesday morning. Shares initially lost about $5 in value, before recovering around 11 a.m. ET to $20.27, a nearly 8% increase over the prior day’s close.

Immunovant’s focus will remain on IMVT-1402, using learnings from the batoclimab tests, according to the Wednesday release. The company said pivotal tests are expected to roll out “imminently,” in both myasthenia gravis and CDIP.

Batoclimab has one more shot to get to market, with Immunovant awaiting Phase III studies in thyroid eye disease.