Dr. John Lechleiter Elected to Battelle Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced today that Dr. John Lechleiter, retired President, CEO and Chairman of Eli Lilly and Company, has been elected to the Battelle Board of Directors.

Lechleiter brings decades of experience leading one of the world’s top healthcare companies where he started his career as an organic chemist. He advanced within Eli Lilly and Company and eventually was promoted to the top leadership position, serving in that capacity for nearly nine years before retiring.

Under his leadership, Lechleiter steered the company through transformational change, stressed the importance of a strong R&D investment pipeline, launched new products and ultimately positioned the company for strong growth in a highly competitive industry. Today, Eli Lilly and Company has revenues in excess of $20 billion.

“John’s proven ability to deliver growth has earned him a strong reputation within the pharmaceutical and science community,” said Board Chairman John Welch. “He brings an extensive track record of maintaining a strong focus on driving innovation, while defining and implementing growth strategies. We’re delighted he’s joining the Battelle Board.”

“I’m honored and excited to join the Battelle Board,” said Lechleiter. “Battelle is a unique organization of immense importance to this nation’s R&D infrastructure, working with its customer base to solve important problems across a range of disciplines, including the life sciences. I look forward to contributing as a board member.”

Lechleiter, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, received a bachelor’s degree in organic chemistry from Xavier University, and his master’s and doctorate degrees in organic chemistry at Harvard University.

“John’s strong scientific pedigree and business experience directly aligns to Battelle’s business model and strategic priorities,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “He will be a valuable addition to our board.”

Lechleiter currently serves on the boards of Nike Inc. and the Ford Motor Co.

