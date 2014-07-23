SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Digisonics Awarded Contract With Phoenix VA Medical Center

July 23, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

Carl T Hayden Phoenix VA Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. has selected the Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) for structured reporting of their vascular studies. Users will also enjoy the convenience of fully functional web-based access to the entire CVIS for image review and structured reporting from anywhere at anytime.

The Digisonics Search Package, a comprehensive, user-configurable search engine will enable the Phoenix VA Medical Center to quickly set up search criteria to extract clinical information for use in research, compile statistics required for accreditation and generate management reports to target areas for productivity and efficiency.

DICOM Modality Worklist will automate transfer of patient demographics to the facility’s imaging modalities, creating a list of scheduled patient studies and significantly reducing manual data entry time. From there, DataLink interfaces will autopopulate study measurements from the facility’s ultrasound machines directly into the Digisonics vascular report. The DigiHL7 application will interface with the site’s VA VistA Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS) for Orders In and Results Out, while Digisonics Gateway Software will continuously monitor all network transmissions to ensure optimal connectivity. The Report Store-to-PACS will automatically convert finalized reports to DICOM files for storage in VistA for easy review with the study images. As a result of the interoperability between systems, the Phoenix VA Medical Center will have a seamless, fully electronic workflow, saving time, reducing reporting errors and improving report turnaround times.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Alliances Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac