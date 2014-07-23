Digisonics Awarded Contract With Phoenix VA Medical Center

Carl T Hayden Phoenix VA Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. has selected the Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) for structured reporting of their vascular studies. Users will also enjoy the convenience of fully functional web-based access to the entire CVIS for image review and structured reporting from anywhere at anytime.

The Digisonics Search Package, a comprehensive, user-configurable search engine will enable the Phoenix VA Medical Center to quickly set up search criteria to extract clinical information for use in research, compile statistics required for accreditation and generate management reports to target areas for productivity and efficiency.

DICOM Modality Worklist will automate transfer of patient demographics to the facility’s imaging modalities, creating a list of scheduled patient studies and significantly reducing manual data entry time. From there, DataLink interfaces will autopopulate study measurements from the facility’s ultrasound machines directly into the Digisonics vascular report. The DigiHL7 application will interface with the site’s VA VistA Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS) for Orders In and Results Out, while Digisonics Gateway Software will continuously monitor all network transmissions to ensure optimal connectivity. The Report Store-to-PACS will automatically convert finalized reports to DICOM files for storage in VistA for easy review with the study images. As a result of the interoperability between systems, the Phoenix VA Medical Center will have a seamless, fully electronic workflow, saving time, reducing reporting errors and improving report turnaround times.

