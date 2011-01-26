DiaMedica Inc. Announces Influenza Program and Enters Into an Evaluation Agreement With the U.S. National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for Influenza Infections

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - January 26, 2011) - DiaMedica (TSX VENTURE: DMA) is pleased to announce preliminary results of its influenza program with its monoclonal antibody program (mAb) and the entering into an evaluation agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a component of the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), to further test for the treatment of influenza infection in animal models.

DiaMedica’s mAb was able to dose dependently prevent influenza replication in an in vitro host cell model.

“The Company believes that the mechanism of the mAb inhibits a key host protein, GSK3B, that can prevent influenza entry and/or replication in host cells. Thus the mAb has the potential to protect against all strains of influenza viruses because the antibody is targeting the host cells and not the influenza virus itself,” stated Dr. Mark Williams, VP Research.

The upcoming animal studies are being conducted under the antiviral screening program offered by the U.S. Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (DMID) of the NIAID, a part of the NIH. The studies conducted by Utah State University are focused on providing key efficacy data towards supporting the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to treat influenza for the novel mAb.

About NIAID

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) conducts and supports basic and applied research to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. For more than 60 years, NIAID research has led to new therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and other technologies that have improved the health of millions of people in the United States and around the world.

NIAID support for influenza research over the past several years has greatly improved our preparedness for and ability to respond to a pandemic influenza. Scientists in NIAID laboratories and NIAID contractors worldwide began studying diverse influenza viruses well before the outbreak of the 2009 HINI influenza, and are continuing to prepare for seasonal as well as pandemic influenza outbreaks.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diabetes and other disorders. Two of DiaMedica’s products, DM-71 and DM-99 have demonstrated phase II human efficacy in lowering blood glucose levels in people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

DiaMedica’s lead product DM-199 is an improved, recombinant form of the naturally-occurring DM-99 to treat diabetes while also demonstrating activity in neurological and autoimmune disorders. The Company has shown that DM-99, the naturally-occurring form of DM-199, confers neural protection (protects brain cells) and triggers neural stem cell proliferation (creates brain cells) for the treatment of numerous neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease.

For further information please visit www.diamedica.com.

