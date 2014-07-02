SUBSCRIBE
Covidien plc To Hire 112 In Illinois

July 2, 2014 | 
1 min read

Plainfield, Ind. -- Covidien LP, a global provider of healthcare products, announced plans today to expand its operations here, creating up to 112 new jobs by the end of 2015.

The company will renovate and equip its approximately 70,000 square-foot technical services manufacturing facility at 2824 Airwest Blvd. in Plainfield. With its growth, the company expects the facility to be operational by the end of 2015, which will centralize its operations for the repair, calibration and upgrading of medical devices.

Job creations Illinois
