Corealis Pharma Completes Laboratory Expansion - March 20, 2024

LAVAL, QC, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corealis Pharma Inc. is pleased to announce that the expansion project of its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities is completed ahead of schedule and is on track to be fully operational by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

The expansion project, which commenced in June 2023, adds 15,000 sq. ft of space and enables the team to continue to push the boundaries of pharmaceutical science.

President Yves Roy states:

“We are excited to announce that our laboratory expansion project is completed ahead of schedule. This expansion reinforces our commitment to excellence and positions us to meet the growing demands of our industry while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

Corealis’ reputation for elite formulation services and maintaining aggressive timelines has helped it maintain its position within a highly competitive space. This expansion — along with new hires — will allow the company to accommodate more clients who are looking for a fast, responsive, and reliable CDMO.

With additional space, Corealis has additional capacity for:

Formulation and development

Sample preparation

Analytical method development

Cutting-edge analytical equipment

Accelerating the pace of research and development

Advancing oral solid dosage formulation science and clinical trial supply

As part of the growth and expansion of the company, Corealis has also recently completed a brand refresh . This was a strategic effort undertaken by the company to align the brand with current market trends, consumer preferences, and changes in the company’s vision and values. The work completed retains many key elements of the existing brand, maintaining continuity and recognition among existing customers while injecting renewed energy and modernization.

Jean-Claude Sabourin , Senior Advisor of Market Development, explains:

A key addition to the brand is a new tagline to reflect the embodiment of what we do: Solid Science. We believe that our tagline retains the essence of OSD (a.k.a. “solid”) and suggests the reliability and respectability we’re known for, whereas “science” speaks to our niche expertise in the space and the caliber of our team.

In addition to leveraging ongoing marketing to make it easier for clients to connect with the growing company, the company is also currently in the planning stages for more expansion to add additional cGMP manufacturing , packaging, and warehousing capacity.

Corealis Pharma’s second expansion project is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2025.

About Corealis

Corealis Pharma Inc. (“Corealis”) is a world-class formulation development company founded in 2005 by three leading scientists. We provide a complete line of services in formulation development and clinical supplies manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral solid dosage forms. We help small and medium-size pharmaceutical specialty and biotech companies succeed with innovative strategies, state-of-the-art technologies, and value-added expertise. Corealis’ goal is to provide phase-appropriate trial materials to shorten the drug development cycle times and ensure a seamless transition to drug commercialization, in turn, accelerating access to ground-breaking patient therapies. Learn more at CorealisPharma.com

