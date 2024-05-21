Complete Genomics expands to East Coast with new Customer Experience Center in Greater Boston’s Biotech Hub

The laboratory gives researchers a training ground for state-of-the-art DNBSEQ technology to further precision diagnostics and treatments

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, today announced the May 22 opening of its Customer Experience Center (CEC) demonstration lab near Boston’s biotech hub.

The new lab, located in Framingham near Boston, is Complete Genomics’ first footprint on the East Coast and is expected to enable faster service and support to East Coast customers. Current and prospective customers in Boston and the greater northeast will be able to experience Complete Genomics’ DNBSEQ™ workflows including next-generation sequencing platforms, sample prep automation systems and bioinformatics products.

“The opening of our Boston Customer Service Center is the latest example of Complete Genomics’ commitment to serve our U.S. customer base. Last week, we celebrated the creation of our first U.S.-based supply chain with the opening of a new $3.2 million manufacturing facility at our San Jose, Calif. headquarters which will be online later this year,” said Dr. Radoje (Rade) Drmanac, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics.

In addition to an introduction to Complete Genomics and its DNBSEQ sequencing platforms, the event will feature an introduction to the STOmics Stereo-seq technology and a DNBSEQ User Experience Workshop on how to optimize DNBSEQ-G99*, G400*, and T7* sequencers for research projects. A mini symposium will feature several Complete Genomics’ ecosystem partnerships centered around DNBSEQ technologies. Speakers from seqWell, Inc., Fluent Biosciences and Velsera, Inc., all headquartered in the Boston area, will present their product solutions and ongoing collaboration with Complete Genomics, aiming for expanded product accessibility to accelerate genomics research.

DNBSEQ sequencing platforms to be featured during the opening event include the flagship DNBSEQ-T7*, the G99*and the E25*. Also featured will be the high-throughput automated sample prep system SP-960 and the eight independent channel pipetting robot SP-Smart 8. The day will wrap up with a tour of the demo lab followed by a cocktail and networking reception. Transportation will be provided from Boston and Cambridge to the lab in Framingham.

Visit www.completegenomics.com/boston-cec-opening for details, including the location, agenda and to RSVP for the event.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 7,600 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

