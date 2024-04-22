Clarametyx Biosciences Expands Team Expertise to Accelerate Pipeline Momentum

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clarametyx Biosciences Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted, immune-enabling biologic therapies to counter persistent infections associated with biofilms, today announced it has appointed two leaders to further build the company’s continued pipeline momentum. Steve St. Onge joins the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Dayna Schwartz joins as Director of Clinical Development and Portfolio Strategy.

“As we work to maintain momentum following the completion of our Series A in January and the start of our clinical trial in cystic fibrosis, the addition of Steve and Dayna provides expertise in critical functional areas, which will be central to our ability to execute on our goals for this year,” said David Richards, Chief Executive Officer. “Steve’s diverse experience the infectious disease sector and history of creating shareholder value through corporate development will be strategically invaluable as we progress our pipeline development. Further, Dayna’s strategy and clinical indication evaluation experience will serve us well as we advance our programs and plan for the next phases of development for CMTX-101 and CMTX-301.”

St. Onge brings to Clarametyx 15 years of experience in M&A, licensing, medical affairs and clinical practice. Most recently, St. Onge led business development, licensing and corporate communications at Paratek Pharmaceuticals, playing a pivotal role in the achievement of multiple corporate milestones, including the successful commercialization of NUZYRA® and the company’s $462 million take-private transaction in 2023. Earlier in his career, St. Onge held roles in medical affairs and clinical research at Paratek, Tardis, and The Medicines Company. St. Onge earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Albany College of Pharmacy and MBA from Endicott College.

“I am excited to be joining Clarametyx at such a pivotal time in the company’s history. Dave and his team have built a dynamic platform capable of changing the treatment paradigm for life-threatening infections associated with biofilms,” said St. Onge. “I look forward to pursuing additional strategic partnerships, exploring funding opportunities and additional indications to accelerate portfolio progress.”

Dayna Schwartz joins Clarametyx as Director, Clinical Development and Portfolio Strategy, and is a physician scientist focused on clinical trial design and portfolio positioning. She was previously an advisor for the venture capital fund at Old Silver VC and previously served as the head of life sciences at the Forest Road Company as well as director of business development at Fortress Biotech. Dayna received an MD from Stony Brook School of Medicine and an MS in Bioethics from Columbia University. She completed her pediatric residency training at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell and at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of persistent and recalcitrant infections through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria—to enable a more effective immune response and antibiotic intervention. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a dynamic pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines for life-threatening bacterial infections associated with biofilms, with a near-term focus on challenging respiratory infections. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422895055/en/