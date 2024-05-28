Clarametyx Biosciences Appoints Renowned Experts to Augment Strategic and Scientific Advisory Boards

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clarametyx Biosciences Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted, immune-enabling biologic therapies to counter persistent infections associated with biofilms, today announced the appointment of Palani Palaniappan, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board, as well as the appointments of Stephen Hoffman, M.D., Ph.D. and Paul Westberg, MBA as strategic advisors.

“We are humbled to welcome Dr. Palaniappan to our scientific advisory board, as his extensive industry knowledge will not only augment our scientific focus but introduce critical development expertise that will enable us to pursue the full potential for our novel anti-biofilm technology,” said David Richards, Chief Executive Officer. “We are also pleased to engage Stephen Hoffman, MD, Ph.D. and Paul Westberg, MBA, who will further enhance our corporate and strategic development activities as we build momentum toward the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Palani Palaniappan is an experienced business leader passionate about developing innovative and impactful medicines for patients. He is currently Chief Technology Officer of Pioneering Medicines at Flagship Pioneering. Dr. Palaniappan previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Aruvant Sciences. His prior executive roles included Head of Global Technical Operations at Sarepta Therapeutics and Global Head of Biologics and New Modality Development at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. His early career included leadership positions at Millennium Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Takeda), Biogen, Nexstar Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Gilead), and Par Pharmaceuticals. Palani received his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and completed his post-doctoral studies in biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California, Riverside and Virginia Commonwealth University. He holds a M.S. and B.S. from Annamalai University.

Stephen Hoffman is a seasoned life sciences executive with over 30 years of experience building companies and leading entrepreneurial teams to create shareholder value. He is currently a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Trekk Venture Partners and serves on multiple public and private company boards. He was previously the CEO of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Allos Therapuetics, Inc. and served as Managing Director at Skyline Ventures, as well as General Partner at TVM Capital.

Paul Westberg is a strategic business executive with more than 25 years of broad transactions, financing, market planning, and advisory experience focused on advancing transformational therapies in the life sciences sector. He was most recently the Chief Business Officer of Qpex Biopharma, a resistance-focused infectious disease company, which was acquired by Shionogi. Earlier in his career, Mr. Westberg was Chief Business Officer at Versartis and has previously served in numerous business development and finance roles for start-up companies since starting his career at Genentech. Mr. Westberg received his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley and his BA from the University of California, San Diego.

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of persistent and recalcitrant infections through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria—to enable a more effective immune response and antibiotic intervention. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a dynamic pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines for life-threatening bacterial infections associated with biofilms, with a near-term focus on challenging respiratory infections. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

