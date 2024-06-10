Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Size, Trends, Growth, Report By 2033

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market was evaluated at US$ 7.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 15.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2033. The growth of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market is propelled by its distinct advantages over other types of immunoassay methods, such as fluorescence detection or light absorption.

Market Overview

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its versatility and effectiveness in various industries, including medicine and diagnostics. CLIA, a variation of the standard enzyme immunoassay (EIA), utilizes a biochemical technique in immunology to determine sample concentrations based on the intensity of light emitted by a chemical and biological reaction. This powerful combination of immunoreaction and chemiluminescent technology has gained popularity in diagnostics due to its accuracy and reliability.

By integrating chemiluminescent systems and immunoreactions, CLIA offers a superior approach for detecting antigens or antibodies compared to conventional tests. As a result, the chemiluminescence immunoassay market is witnessing significant expansion as industries increasingly adopt this innovative technique for a wide range of applications.

Key Insights

North America held dominating share of 51.14% in 2023.

By product, the consumable segment led the market in 2023 with market share 70%.

By application, the endocrinology segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

By end-user, the hospitals segment has accounted maximum market share of 37% in 2023.

Regional Stance

North America dominated a significant portion of the global market share and is poised to maintain this position throughout the assessment period. In Canada, the Industrial Biotechnology program collaborates with local companies to address technological challenges in producing high-value chemicals, ingredients, and products from renewable biomass, serving as an alternative to traditional feedstocks. These products find applications across various consumer and industrial sectors, including personal care, food and nutrition, household goods, and agriculture.