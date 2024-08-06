Central Lab Market Size to Reaching USD 7.00 Billion By 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global central lab Market size was USD 3.85 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 4.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 7.00 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.16% from 2024 to 2033. the growing number of clinical trials is expected to drive the growth of the central lab market.

Cental lab market deals with important components of the healthcare industry, as it offers necessary services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Central labs are specialized facilities that provide a variety of services, such as drug development support, biomarker analysis, and clinical trial testing. These labs are engaged with highly skilled professionals and advanced technologies who work together to offer reliable and accurate results.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, increasing growth in the need for reliable and accurate diagnostic services, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and automation are anticipated to drive the growth of the central laboratory market during the forecast period.

Central Lab Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market with a share of 40.03% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market with a CAGR of 7.74% over the forecast period

Biomarker services held the largest market share of 39.02% in 2023 of the market.

Genetic services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.67%.

Pharmaceutical companies end-use segment held the largest market share of 47.02% in 2023 of the market.

Biotechnology companies’ segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate in the market with a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period.

U.S. Central Lab Market Size| Industry Report 2033

The U.S. central lab Market is valued at USD 1.85 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.37 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.18% between 2024 and 2033.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow Fastest during the forecast period.

The rising investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing number of clinical trials in the region are expected to enhance the growth of the central lab market in the Asia Pacific region. The market for central labs is considered to witness notable growth in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and other clinical research hubs. In addition, the rising demand for personalized medicine, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated to enhance market growth.

· For instance, in June 2024, in response to the country’s budding clinical trials scene, Pharmaceutical Product Development launched central laboratory services in China. China’s attractiveness depends on the fact that it is a “high growth clinical research market”, the company said.

North America Dominated the Central Lab Market in 2023.

The increasing rapid approval processes for new drugs, the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region, the growing favorable regulatory environment, the increasing presence of major market players, and an expanding number of clinical trials are expected to enhance the growth of the central lab market in the region. The U.S. and Canada are the major leading and dominated countries in the market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infections is further expected to enhance the growth of the central lab market in North America.

· For instance, In June 2024, Labcorp, the US-based laboratory services company launched a suite of central laboratory solutions, Labcorp Global Trial Connect. These laboratory solutions are designed to expedite clinical trials, particularly at investigator sites. The aim behind this launch was to streamline investigator site workflows, reduce data delays, and enhance trial efficiency.

Central Lab Market at a Glance

Central laboratory services included molecular diagnostics, microbiology, hematology, clinical chemistry, and bioanalytical testing. These services are necessary for clinical trials and drug development, as they ensure the efficacy of new drugs and help to identify potential safety issues. Furthermore, central labs provide various benefits such as faster turnaround times, centralized data management, and standardized testing protocols.

Additionally, the increasing focus on investigators and sponsors on reducing research costs, the growing investment in research and development activities, the increasing consumer shift towards medium and small-sized organizations, and the increasing presence of novel and up-to-date instruments in the new lab are further anticipated to boost the growth of the central lab market during the forecast period.

Rising technological progress in diagnostic technologies to fuel the market growth

The rising technological advancement in diagnostic technologies is the major factor boosting the market growth in the central lab. The healthcare industry is experiencing a huge transition towards personalized treatments and precision medicine approaches and helping to create lucrative opportunities in the market for central labs globally. Central labs play an important role in this revolution by offering sophisticated diagnostics techniques and tools. Central laboratories now boat advanced technologies such as advanced imaging systems, digital PCR, and next-generation sequencing that allow more comprehensive and precise diagnostic services by supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries with conducting precise clinical trials and improving patient care by facilitating early disease detection. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the central lab market.

However, compliance with strict regulatory requirements may restrain market growth.

The central labs market also faces various challenges. The major challenge is compliance with strict regulations executing laboratory operations and clinical testing such as Good Clinical Practice and Good Laboratory Practice compliance are necessary to guarantee the integrity and quality of services offered by central laboratories addressing such standards often necessitates significant investments in quality assurance measures, staff training programs, and infrastructure that may behave a major obstacle to entry for new market players looking forwards to enter this market. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the central lab market.

The virtual reporting transformation revolutionizes market growth.

By providing cost-effective, accurate, and more efficient solutions, the virtual reporting transformation is revolutionizing the clinical research industry. By increasing productivity, reducing turnaround time, and streamlining data management, automation is enhancing revenue opportunities for clinical research. Virtual reporting solutions leverage natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to automate data analysis, processing, and extraction. These technologies help to improve the speed and accuracy of data reporting, reduce errors, and eliminate the need for manual data entry.

Virtual reporting solutions also allow data analysis and make it easier to identify potential issues, outliers, and trends thereby enhancing decision-making. This enables companies to manage huge data volumes more effectively and efficiently. It also improves the speed and accuracy of data reporting and processing, which can help market players bring products to market faster with higher confidence, further contributing to the growth of the central lab market.

Recent Breakthroughs Central Lab Market:

· In April 2024, the launch of a regional wellness laboratory and centre was announced by DDRC Agilus Diagnostics in Kottayam. This laboratory and wellness centre served as a reference lab and further strengthened the existing network of 35 centres and labs in Kottayam. This central lab is open 24X7 for all customers.

· In February 2024, to strengthen domestic innovation and research and development in the internet of Things, industrial electronics, communication, computing, and automotive in the country, the government launched the Digital India future labs.

· In December 2023, a liquid-cooled data center laboratory in Sydney,.was launched by Australian cloud service provider ResetData. The lab is to be used as a test and simulation lab for ResetData’s immersion-cooled data center technology.

By product type, the biomarkers services segment led the market

The biomarkers services segment registered the largest market share in 2023. Central lab biomarker tests enable a healthcare professional to identify individual differences in acknowledgment of disease or medication. The central lab analyzes a patient’s saliva, stool, urine, blood, and other types of samples searching for biomarkers that can indicate disease conditions contributed to propel the growth of the biomarkers services segment.

Central Lab Market, By Product Type, 2020-2023 (USD Million)



By Product Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Genetic Services 533.47 563.07 594.66 628.39 Biomarker Services 1,086.83 1,145.16 1,207.34 1,273.66 Microbiology Services 337.49 361.19 386.79 414.45 Special Chemistry Services 228.03 242.33 257.67 274.16 Clinical Research & Trial Services 267.49 281.97 297.41 313.88 Others 179.35 189.83 200.97 212.8

By end use, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment led the market

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2023. Pharmaceutical companies depend on central laboratory service providers to improve the efficiency of advanced drug products. The service providers provide tests such as microbiology, endocrinology, immunology, histopathology, and biochemistry for the evaluation of investigational drugs. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical companies segment in the market.

Central Lab Market Top Key Companies:

ACM Global Central Lab

ICON

PPD

Barc Lab (Cerba Research)

Bioscientia (Sonic Healthcare)

Celerion

CIRION BioPharma Research

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Lab Corp

Eurofins Central Laboratory

Frontage Laboratories, Inc

icon central labs

INTERLAB Central Lab Services

LabConnect

Medpace

Central Lab Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Central Lab market.

By Product Type

Genetic Services

Biomarker Services

Microbiology Services

Special Chemistry Services

Clinical Research & Trial Services

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

