Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Announces ‘Joint’ Partnership With Arthritis Foundation South Central Region

October 21, 2014 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houston-based biotechnology company Celltex Therapeutics Corporation is proud to announce a partnership with the Arthritis Foundation South Central Region. The coming together of these organizations marks a milestone for the future of regenerative medicine for people who are living with arthritis.

Founded in 2011 by David Eller and internationally-known spine surgeon, Dr. Stanley Jones, Celltex has been generating breakthroughs in the autologous (one’s own) stem cell field to improve the quality of life for those suffering from injuries or vascular, degenerative and autoimmune diseases like arthritis. In an effort to help those with arthritis discover a new treatment option, Celltex has partnered with the Arthritis Foundation South Central Region, an organization that represents millions of people who are living with arthritis – some of whom have found relief in the use of their own stem cells.

