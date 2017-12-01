Cellenkos Appoints Tara Sadeghi as Senior Director of Clinical Operations

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellenkos Inc., an early stage clinical biotechnology company developing umbilical cord blood derived T-regulatory (Treg) cellular therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, announced today that Tara Sadeghi was appointed as Senior Director of Clinical Operations. “We are excited to have an experienced management team to which Tara Sadeghi brings over 25 years of clinical research experience, leadership and impeccable attention to detail. Her warmth of character and level of professionalism make her an outstanding fit with the Cellenkos family,” said Cellenkos Chief Medical Officer, Simrit Parmar, MD. Ms. Sadeghi joins Cellenkos, where she serves as Senior Director of Clinical Operations, providing senior level oversight to clinical study teams and ensuring quality project execution. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in relevant industry regulations and standards concerning patient safety and data quality, and has successfully led IND/BLA projects resulting in the approval of new drugs. Some of her past accomplishments include the design and qualification of cGMP facilities, development and validation of cord blood banking systems and the submission of a cord blood Biologics Licensure Application (BLA). Ms. Sadeghi has held previous appointments including Director of Clinical Operations at Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Assistant Director of Cord Blood Bank Regulatory and Quality Assurance at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and GMP Administrator at Baylor College of Medicine, Center for Cell and Gene Therapy (CAGT). In addition, Ms. Sadeghi has served as a Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapies (FACT-NetCord) inspector for the past 12 years and is currently a member of the Education and Professional Relation Committees. “I am excited to be joining Cellenkos,” said Tara Sadeghi. “I am entering a new era, [the] war on cancer. We have an opportunity to bring new immunotherapy-based treatment to patients. Immunotherapy is the next generation of cancer treatment and I can’t wait to see what unfolds over the next few years.” About Cellenkos Inc. Cellenkos is an early stage clinical biotechnology company that focuses on umbilical cord blood derived Treg cellular therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. Cellenkos’ lead product, CK0801, is a first in class, cord blood derived Treg product and delivers a clinically meaningful dose of cord blood Tregs to overcome immune dysfunction. For more information, please visit www.cellenkosinc.com. CONTACT:

Erin Horne

1-832-9627628

erin.horne@cellenkosinc.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellenkos-inc-appoints-tara-sadeghi-as-senior-director-of-clinical-operations-300564795.html SOURCE Cellenkos Inc.