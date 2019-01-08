Cellenkos, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Read as Chief Technology Officer, Adding Technology and Regulatory Affairs Expertise to its Executive Team

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellenkos® (Cellenkos), an early stage clinical biotechnology company developing umbilical cord blood-derived T-regulatory (Treg) cellular therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Read, M.D. as Chief Technology Officer and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Advisor overseeing product development, manufacturing and regulatory affairs.

“Elizabeth is a proven leader and contributor to the field of cellular therapy and brings extraordinary experience including IND/BLA development, CMC/manufacturing & assay development as well as quality and regulatory affairs. We are excited to bring such talent to our executive team,” said Tara Sadeghi, Executive Director, Cellenkos, Inc.

Dr. Read’s previous positions include Chief Technology Officer at Adicet Bio, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Medeor Therapeutics, and Head of Product Development at Fate Therapeutics. She also served as Section Chief and Medical Director for the core cell therapy facility at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, and Medical Director at the American Red Cross Blood & Tissue Services Southern California Region.

Dr. Read received her medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY, and bachelor’s of arts, cum laude, from Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, PA. She completed an internship and residency program at George Washington University Medical Center and clinical fellowship in hematology/oncology at George Washington University Medical Center and Washington Veterans Administration Hospital. Dr. Read is board certified in both internal medicine and hematology/oncology. She has authored 99 scientific publications and served on numerous advisory and standard-setting committees focused on blood products and cell, tissue, and gene therapies, including several US Pharmacopoeia (USP) Biologics & Biotechnology expert committees.

Cellenkos is an early stage clinical biotechnology company that focuses on cord blood-derived T-regulatory cellular therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions. Cellenkos is founded on the technologies arising from the laboratory investigations of Simrit Parmar, M.D. Cellenkos’ lead product CK0801 delivers clinically meaningful doses of allogeneic cord blood T-regulatory cells to overcome immune dysfunction.

CK0801 is a first-in-class, cord blood-derived T-regulatory cellular product, developed using Cellenkos’ proprietary platform, which overcomes immune dysfunction by inhibiting key regulators of inflammation. CK0801 contains healthy and robust regulatory T cells derived from donor cord blood units. Adoptive therapy with CK0801 has the potential to replenish the immune system and impact patient care by providing novel, non-pharmacologic options.

