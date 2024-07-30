Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size is Projected to Reach Around USD 13.50 Billion by 2034

The global cell lysis & disruption market size was estimated at USD 5.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2034, registering at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034. The growing investments by various organizations such as government and private towards the research and development contributed to propel the growth of the cell lysis & disruption market.

The cell lysis & disruption market deals with the process of rupturing the cell membrane to release intracellular elements such as DNA, RNA, enzymes, and proteins. For various downstream uses, such as ELISA, Western blotting, PCR, and cell culture, this is necessary. For successful and efficient cell lysis & disruption, a variety of services, kits, suppliers, and tools are available on the market. These involve mechanical and chemical techniques such as enzymes, and detergents and mechanical techniques such as bead pounding, sonication, and homogenization.

The market for lysis and disruption is driven by various factors such as the increasing need for high-quality cellular content for research and diagnostic applications and rising emphasis on biotechnology applications, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. Due to this, there is a continuous demand for trustworthy and novel cell lysis & disruption technologies that can reduce degradation and sample loss while making constant results.

Report highlights

· The U.S. cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach around USD 3.97 billion by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2034.

· By product, the reagents segment has accounted market share of around 68% in 2023.

· By Cell Type, the mammalian cells segment has captured market share of 47% in 2023.

· By Application, the protein isolation segment has generated market share of 34% in 2023.

· By End Use, the pharma & biotechnology segment has accounted market share of 31.6% in 2023.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market at a Glance

The market for cell lysis and disruption is characterized by major players leveraging their research capabilities, competing in the industry, and global presence. Regulatory compliance, product innovations, and strategic collaborations further drive their positions. Furthermore, the market is driven by an ongoing focus on developing more effective and safer products and technological advancements.

In addition, rising investments by various organizations such as government and private towards the research and development associated with academics and biotechnological procedures are further anticipated to enhance the growth of the cell lysis & disruption market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and technological advancement Fuels Market Growth

The market for cell lysis & disruption is growing due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. The purification and production and of these products, which involve vaccines, therapeutics proteins, and monoclonal antibodies, depend on cell lysis processes. The need for dependable and effective cell lysis techniques to drive market expansion as the biopharmaceutical industry grows. These factors have contributed to propel the market growth. In addition, rising technological advances in the market of cell lysis and disruption are significant. There are advanced techniques that ensure better efficiency, increased yields, and more cellular target specificity. These developments involve both reagent-based methods and physical disruption methods. Thus, these driving factors are expected to drive the growth of the cell lysis & disruption market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of cell-based research may restrain market growth

Researchers are continuously using disrupted cells to develop and study new advanced cell therapies and other cell-based treatments leading to the increasing importance of cell-based research. However, the high cost of cell-based research is the key factor that is expected to minimize the growth of the cell lysis & disruption industry. In addition, the high maintenance of devices is also hindering market growth. Challenges applying the mechanical method at the regulatory obligations and microscale stage hinder market growth. Thus, these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the cell lysis & disruption market.

Increasing focus on personalized medicine, adoption of automated systems, and increasing R&D activities to revolutionize the market growth.

The preference towards targeted therapies and personalized medicine is driving the demand for reliable and precise cell disruption methods. These techniques are important for isolating specific cellular components needed for personalized treatments. In addition, automation in cell disruption and lysis procedures is gaining traction, enabling reproducible and high-throughput results. Automated systems improve overall laboratory efficiency, reduce manual errors, and save time contributed to enhancing market growth.

Furthermore, rising research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are a major opportunity for the cell disruption and lysis market. Companies are continuously investing a high amount in developing diagnostic tools and new therapies necessitating advanced cell disruption techniques. Thus, these boosting factors are expected to enhance the growth of the cell lysis & disruption market in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is seeing growth in contract research clinical trials and manufacturing activities leading to growth in the bio-services sector is estimated to drive the cell lysis and disruption market growth. In addition, the region has an increasing focus on advancements in healthcare practices and healthcare infrastructure development.

Various countries in the region, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, are investing potentially in their research capabilities and healthcare infrastructure to meet the increasing healthcare needs of their populations. This involves the development of biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and new research institutes, which are enhancing the demand for cell disruption and lysis products for drug discovery, production, and development. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

North America dominated the cell lysis & disruption market in 2023.

The dominance of the region can be expected to have a well-established healthcare ecosystem, a growing biotechnology industry, and a robust infrastructure supporting advanced research and development activities. Moreover, the increasing high level of technological innovation, an increasing number of state-of-the-art laboratories, and the rising presence of major market players are further expected to drive market growth in the region.

In addition, the region has benefited from a strong focus on life sciences, biotechnology, and biopharmaceuticals, with a favorable regulatory environment further enhancing the advancements in cell lysis and disruption technologies. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the region. These major factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the cell lysis & disruption market in North America.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Segments

By product, the reagents and consumables segment led the market.

The reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The increasing demand for advanced technologies in biotechnology research and molecular biology has enhanced the need for efficient cell disruption and lysis methods. Scientists and researchers are significantly based on innovative products within the reagents & consumables segment to achieve optimal results in nucleic acid isolation, protein extraction, and cellular analysis further contributed to propel the growth of the reagents & consumables segment.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment led the market

The mammalian cells segment dominated the largest market share in 2023. The mammalian cells leading to their physiologically and complex relevant structure are employed in several applications, such as vaccine production, cell-based assays, and protein expression are expected to drive the growth of the mammalian cells segment.

By application type, the protein isolation segment led the market.

The protein isolation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023. Technological innovations such as the development of disruptive technologies and novel cell lysis methods, have played an important role in improving the scalability and efficiency of this segment processes, thereby boosting the protein isolation segment progress.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Recent Innovations

· In July 2024, a leading global provider of mission-critical services and products to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, Avantor, Inc., announced the launch of two innovative products that together sustainably improve the gene therapy harvest process such as J.T.Baker® Endonuclease and J.T.Baker® Cell Lysis Solution.

· In July 2023, its new CGT viral vector lysis kit launched by Qiagen N.V. allowed a standardized workflow from cell lysates to precise and absolute qualification of viral titters for various serotypes.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Top Companies

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Danaher Corporation

· Qiagen NV

· Parr Instrument Company

· Covaris Inc.

· Merck KGaA

· Bio-Rad Laboratories

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Claremont BioSolutions

· Becton Dickinson & Company

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

· Instruments

· Reagents

By Cell Type

· Bacteria Cells

· Mammalian Cells

· Plant Cells

· Yeast/Fungi/Algae

By Application

· Cell Organelle Isolation

· Protein Isolation

· Downstream Processing

· Nucleic Acid Isolation

By End Use

· Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

· Cell Banks

· Academic and Research Institutions

· Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Rest of the World

